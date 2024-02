Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 7:03 p.m.











Swedish international footballer Kristoffer Olsson has been hospitalized and is under assisted respiration, his Danish club, FC Midtjylland (FCM), reported this Tuesday. Apparently, the player suffers from an unidentified illness.

«Kristoffer Olsson suffers from an apparently acute brain disease that does not…