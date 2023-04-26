Sweden wants to follow the example of its neighbor Denmark in terms of migration policy. This has been said by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The Danes have had a strict migration policy for years.

According to the conservative Kristersson, Denmark is 10 to 15 years ahead of Sweden in terms of migration policy. He wants to reduce immigration and improve integration, he said in an interview with Swedish channel TV4. Kristersson visited Denmark on Tuesday.

Danish Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference with her Swedish counterpart that she was pleased that her country “serves as an inspiration to other countries after 20 years of strict migration policies”.

Among other things, the two heads of government exchanged views on how to return refused asylum seekers. According to official figures, 18,700 people applied for asylum in Sweden last year, compared to 4,600 in Denmark.

Kristersson built a right-wing three-party government in Sweden last year. He governs with the support of the radical right-wing Sweden Democrats. See also The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine called the cost of the war with Russia