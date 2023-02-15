STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s government will present a bill to the country’s parliament in March on joining the Western military alliance NATO, the Swedish foreign minister said on Wednesday, although the accession still depends on the support of Turkey and Hungary for the proposal.

“The government intends to introduce the bill on Sweden’s NATO membership in March,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in a speech outlining the government’s foreign policy priorities for the year.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the transatlantic military alliance last year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the process was delayed by Turkey.

Ankara wants Stockholm, in particular, to take a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist group by Turkey and the European Union, and another group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt. .

The Hungarian Parliament will debate the issue later this month and is expected to give its support.

Turkey has said it might be willing to accept Finland as a NATO member. But friction with Sweden has increased in recent weeks, particularly after a protest in Stockholm in which a far-right politician burned a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Koran.

Sweden’s accession process is currently stalled and progress is unlikely ahead of Turkey’s presidential elections, due in May but which could be delayed due to the massive earthquake that hit the country and neighboring Syria earlier this month.

Finland’s parliament has yet to formally approve the government’s application to join NATO.

