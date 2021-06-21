The Swedish government fell on Monday. A majority of the Riksdag, the parliament of the Scandinavian country, supported a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. He has been given a week to resign and order the formation of a new government or new elections. Löfven will consider his next steps, he said during a press conference on Monday Swedish media.

The minority government has come under fire over Prime Minister’s plans to deregulate the Swedish housing market. Löfven wanted to allow landlords to charge market rates for new rental apartments. Sweden has strict rental rules to keep prices affordable in cities, but developers are less likely to build new homes as a result. People who want to rent a house are sometimes on a waiting list for years. The Left Party feared that Löfven’s plans would widen the gap between rich and poor.

Löfven has been Prime Minister of Sweden since 2014. He heads the Social Democratic Party S and forms a government with the Greens, the Center Party and the Liberals. His government was also ousted in 2018 when a vote of confidence failed to gain enough support. He is the first prime minister of Sweden to be removed after a vote of no confidence.

Correction (June 21, 2021): An earlier version of this article stated that the Swedish parliament has fallen. That had to be the Swedish government and has been amended above.