The Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ann Linde, signed on Tuesday the formal request for entry of this Nordic country into NATO, announced on May 16 by the Social Democratic Government after an extraordinary meeting.

Sweden plans to submit the application this May 17 or Wednesday May 18 at NATO headquarters in Brussels, at the same time as Finland, whose Parliament plans to vote this Tuesday the formal decision, approved on Sunday by the president, Sauli Niinistö, and the Government.

Niinistö is making an official visit to Sweden today, which includes a meeting with the Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, with whom he will appear at 3:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT).

“It’s something big, serious and like we have achieved what we think is best for Sweden,” Linde told SVT public television.

Andersson had justified his government’s decision, which put an end to two centuries of foreign policy based on non-alignment, by the new security situation created by the Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

The announcement came after a parliamentary debate in which a clear majority of parties were in favor of accession, although unlike Finland, Sweden does not require a vote in the Chamber, since the decision is made by the Government. .

The Swedish decision was sung since Andersson communicated the support of his party on Sunday, in a historic turn of a formation that made non-alignment a hallmark of its policy for decades and that half a year ago approved at its annual congress to maintain the current status of NATO ally but not a member, the same as Finland.

Andersson, who appeared yesterday accompanied by the leader of the opposition -the conservative Ulf Kristersson-, stressed that accession will have a dissuasive effect in northern Europe, improve security and reduce risks, in addition to pointing out that there is no other option ” realistic”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the expansion of NATO to Finland and Sweden is not a problem for Russiabut it will be if it includes the deployment of weapons in its territory.

“We prepare for all eventualities, but we do not see any direct military threat,” Andersson said yesterday, although he had previously pointed to possible Russian cyber or hybrid attacks.

Extraordinary NATO Summit in Brussels. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/POOL/AFP

Sweden and Finland received NATO’s support on Sunday at an informal meeting in Berlin of their foreign ministers, although Turkey has been critical of both for their alleged backing of Kurdish activists and others it considers “terrorists.”.

“Sweden is an incubator of terrorist organisations. They host terrorists. In their parliament there are deputies who defend terrorists. We will not say ‘yes’ to those who host terrorists when they want to join NATO,” Turkish President Recep said yesterday. Tayyip Erdogan.

The Swedish government planned to send a negotiating team to Ankara to discuss the issue with Turkey.

