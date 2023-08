How did you feel about the content of this article?

Eritrean anti-government protesters stormed a festival in Sweden, causing a massive brawl that left more than 200 arrested and 50 injured. | Photo: Playback/Twitter

An annual festival dedicated to Eritrea, the East African country, ended in widespread brawl on Thursday (3) in Stockholm, Sweden, after thousands of protesters set fire to stands, vehicles and “started a riot”, according to local newspapers. .

Investigations point out that the clashes happened due to political disagreements between people of Eritrean origin who live in the country. Police said more than 50 people were injured.

According to EuroNews, the acts began after groups opposed to the government of Eritrea invaded the event, for not agreeing with the “positive vision” transmitted by the festival about the African country, considered by human rights groups one of the most repressive in the world. .

To the Associated Press news agency, the police reported that approximately 200 people were arrested for their participation in the conflict.

The Swedish Minister of Justice, Gunnar Strömmer, issued a note to the TT news agency, defending that Sweden should not be the scene of internal conflicts for immigrants from other countries, who seek refuge in its territory when fleeing their home country because of the violence.

Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after violent conflict. Since then, the country has been governed by the dictator Isaias Afwerki, who headed the Popular Liberation Front (FPLE).