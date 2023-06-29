In Iraq, dozens of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy because of the burning of the Koran

Dozens of protesting Iraqis stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in response to the burning of the Koran in front of the central mosque in Stockholm. About it informs Al Arabiya.

It is noted that the protesters, who chanted slogans against the desecration of the Koran, were followers of the spiritual Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, who had previously called on Stockholm to remove the Swedish ambassador to Iraq. Some demonstrators climbed over the fence of the Swedish diplomatic mission and ended up in the courtyard of the embassy.

Earlier it became known that the action with the burning of the Koran on the Medborjarplatsen square in the center of Stockholm in Sweden was carried out by a refugee from Iraq, 37-year-old Salvan Momika. Representatives of the Swedish and international media, as well as about 200 spectators, were at the scene of the action. In protest, the man tore the pages out of the book, wiped his shoes with them, and then put bacon in it and set it on fire.