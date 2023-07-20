Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Followers of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr hold up the Koran, the holy book of Muslims, during a demonstration in front of the Swedish embassy. © Hadi Mizban/AP

Hundreds of demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in Iraq to protest against an announced burning of the Koran in Sweden.

BAGHDAD – The Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad was set on fire during a demonstration. After the announcement of another planned burning of the Koran in Sweden Hundreds of people drew to the embassy, ​​many of whom climbed over barriers and shouted slogans like “Yes, yes to the Koran”. Among them were many supporters of the influential Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr.

Photos and videos on social networks showed crowds of people at night at an entrance to the building, as well as fire and clouds of smoke. Some allegedly made their way inside the building, while others celebrated on the street, waving Iraqi flags. The Iraqi riot police were deployed with numerous forces. The incident came ahead of a protest planned for Thursday (July 20) outside the Iraqi embassy in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, where a Koran is to be burned.

“We didn’t wait until morning, we entered at dawn and set fire to the Swedish embassy,” said a young protester in Baghdad. He then called out the name of the influential Shia leader with “Moktada”.

Sweden’s foreign ministry said staff at the embassy in Baghdad were “safe”. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned the incident early Thursday. It is the job of Iraqi security forces to protect diplomatic missions. Videos showed little resistance from security forces during the night’s commotion. The government has instructed the security forces to conduct an investigation and “take all necessary measures to clarify the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrators”.

Swedish police authorize Koran burning in Stockholm

The Swedish police authorized a protest in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Wednesday. According to the Swedish News Agency TT one person wanted to burn a Koran and an Iraqi flag. Swedish media reported that Iraqi Salwan Momika, who fled to Sweden, organized the demonstration.

During a protest in June, Momika set some pages from the Koran on fire in front of the Great Mosque in Stockholm and stepped on the holy book of Islam. There were widespread protests in Iraq. Morocco withdrew its ambassador from Sweden, and Saudi Arabia summoned the Swedish ambassador. Pope Francis also commented on the incident and was “angry and disgusted”.

Previously, the right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan in January burned a Koran at a demonstration in Stockholm. Willful desecration of the Koran is considered blasphemous in Islam. There are penalties for doing so in many Islamic countries. (cs/dpa/afp)