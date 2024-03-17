The ambassador, Karin Wallensteen, stated that the measure became “the only choice” with the war between Russia and Ukraine

The Swedish embassy in Brasília held a ceremony on Friday (15 March 2024) to celebrate the country's accession to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). “The brutal full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has united Sweden after concluding that NATO membership is the only choice.”said Ambassador Karin Wallensteen during a speech.

“We bring with us some unique capabilities. Our Armed Forces are modern and well trained – on land, at sea and in the air. The Gripen fighter is the choice of NATO countries, as well as Brazil. Sweden’s defense industrial base is an asset with a unique technological advantage.”he stated.

Sweden officially entered at NATO on March 7, after almost 2 years of negotiations. With membership, the military bloc now has 32 member countries. This is the first time since 1814 that Sweden has joined a military alliance.

The Swedish and Finnish –in 2023– marked the end of the neutrality policy adopted by the countries and represented the greatest expansion of the military alliance since the entry of Eastern European countries that belonged to the former Soviet Union.

Swedish Defense Attache in Brazil, Lars Bergström, stated during the ceremony that “with the inclusion of Sweden, NATO solidifies its defense in our region, and our nation assumes full military responsibility for our territory and Sweden remains strongly committed to supporting Ukraine”.