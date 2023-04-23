Ukraine must be prepared for a protracted military conflict of attrition. This was announced on Saturday, April 22, by Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

“It seems to me that this is, to a certain extent, a conflict of attrition, a conflict in which the security of supply is really key,” he answered the question of journalists about the slowdown in hostilities due to the lack of artillery shells.

Jonson also stressed that Sweden is ready to review its industrial capacity in order to increase military support for Kyiv. According to him, the country plans to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP. The minister promised that Sweden “will not leave Ukraine on its long journey.”

On April 22, The Times pointed to the risk of Kiev losing control of the sky due to a lack of air defense. The newspaper noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are experiencing an increasing lack of firepower to stop the Russian offensive. According to one of the Ukrainian soldiers quoted in the article, Russian forces are aware of the depletion of ammunition in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are “becoming bolder” every day.

On April 5, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis noted that a counteroffensive would significantly weaken the Armed Forces of Ukraine, regardless of the result. At the same time, in his opinion, even if successful on the battlefield, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be so weakened that they will be vulnerable to a counterattack by Russian forces.

On March 23, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the West should be ready for protracted military operations in Ukraine, since there are no prerequisites for a peaceful settlement yet. He noted that the Ukrainian conflict is being waged “at exhaustion.” According to him, the consumption of ammunition by the Armed Forces of Ukraine exceeds the rate of their production in Western countries.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Kyiv. So, in mid-January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.