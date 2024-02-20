Swedish Defense Minister Jonson: Russia has demonstrated resilience in Ukraine

In Ukraine, Russia demonstrated “a certain resilience” and proved that it can rebuild its strength. This is how Paul Jonson praised the Russian army for the defense of Sweden, reports Euroactiv.

“Russia has indeed demonstrated a certain resilience: it can restore its strength and defense-industrial base,” he stated.

According to the minister, Moscow is transferring its economy and military-industrial base to a military footing, while the countries of the European Union and the United States cannot decide on long-term military support for Kyiv.

The head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that a war between Russia and Sweden “is not inevitable, although the security situation has deteriorated significantly over the past four to five months.” Therefore, Stockholm intends to increase its ammunition production.

Earlier, Yunson said that the Kingdom would send Ukraine a new package of military aid, the largest in two years, worth $680 million. It is specified that it will include a wide range of weapons, including shells and grenade launchers.