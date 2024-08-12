The Swedish public prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that it had closed the case investigating the incident that led to the disqualification of the Netherlands’ representative, Joost Klein, from the last edition of Eurovision, held last May in Malmö (Sweden), after a member of the festival’s staff filed a complaint. Klein allegedly made a threatening gesture towards a woman who was filming him without his consent after his performance in the semi-finals, and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) expelled him from the competition, citing its zero-tolerance policy towards such behaviour.

The investigation has shown that “the man made a movement that reached the woman’s camera,” but the events happened “quickly” and were interpreted “differently” by witnesses, according to the report. in a statement the Prosecutor’s Office, which had opened an investigation into threats.

“I have decided to close the investigation today because I cannot prove that the act caused serious fear or that the man had such intentions,” said prosecutor Fredrik Jönsson.

Klein was one of the leading entrants for Eurovision 2024 and was tipped as a favourite to win by bookmakers, but he ended up becoming the first artist to be disqualified in the history of the festival. His expulsion prompted the Dutch public broadcasting organisation AVROTROS to make the Netherlands’ participation next year conditional on the implementation of “structural adjustments” at the festival, as well as denouncing Klein’s disqualification as “unnecessary and disproportionate”.

