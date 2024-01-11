The former coach of Mexico, Portugal and England, Sven-Goran Eriksson, He says he only has one year to live, according to the latest predictions. A year after announcing his retirement from football for health reasons, the Swede stated that he faces a terminal cancerin an interview with the radio P1in their country of origin.

“Everyone can see that I have a disease that is not good, and everyone thinks it is cancer, and it is. I have to fight as hard as possible. It is a serious disease. At best I have a year of life,” the Swedish coach began explaining.

😢 Sven Goran Eriksson on Swedish radio 'P1': “I have cancer. I have one year to live. In the worst case scenario a little less, in the best case a little more.” The Swede coached Roma, Fiorentina, Lazio and Sampdoria in the past. pic.twitter.com/fFW3cy5a2j — I'm Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) January 11, 2024

“At worst, much less. Well, at best, I suppose even more than a year. I don't think the doctors can be absolutely sure, they can't predict the day. I'll hold out as long as I can.”

Eriksson He made a name for himself as a coach of the national team. In his 42-year career he was in charge of 10 of them: Sweden, Portugal, Italy, England, Mexico, Ivory Coast, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, China and the Philippines. In fact, he was the first non-English man to command English athletes.

Sven-Goran Eriksson He served as sports director in IF Karlstad in Sweden when he left the sport. Throughout his career, the 75-year-old coach led the team at Benficfor five seasons, two of them at the Portuguese club. He lifted national champion trophies, a Portuguese Cup and a Super Cup.

In club football, in addition to Gothenburgwith which he won the UEFA Cup, Eriksson played in the Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Lazio, Manchester City, Leicester, among other clubs.

In the interview with Swedish radio, the coach said that he has been trying to maintain a positive attitude.

“We try to trick the brain, because it is very easy to succumb, become negative and stay stuck at home. It is better to try to see the positive side and not give in during difficult moments,” he highlighted.

With information from O Globo de Brasil (GDA).

