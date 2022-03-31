Jonas Jerebko, in a game with the Warriors MATTHEW STOCKMAN (AFP)

The dismantling of the Russian basketball teams, once their definitive exclusion from the Euroleague was decreed due to the war scenario opened after the invasion of Ukraine, is experiencing a new episode these days. CSKA Moscow, the red army team, announced on Wednesday the signing of Jonas Jerebko, a 2.08m and 35-year-old Swedish power forward, to rearm after the departure of half a dozen players. And the reaction of the Swedish team has been immediate. The Nordic country has communicated the expulsion of Jerebko from the national team on the grounds that his incorporation into CSKA contravenes “the condemnation of the government and the Swedish Sports Confederation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine” and “the decision of the International Basketball Federation ( FIBA) to exclude Russia from all tournaments and matches.”

Jerebko, who in January 2021 terminated his contract with Khimki and was currently without a team, participated in the last two games of the Swedish team in qualifying for Eurobasket 2023 with a prominent role. In the last one, played on February 28 against Croatia, Jerebko played 33 minutes in which he had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. “In the game against Croatia, we and the players demonstrated together for peace, a fundraiser was started for the benefit of the victims of the war, and many Swedish basketball associations have shown their solidarity in various ways over the past month.” , explains the Nordic team in its statement, before deciding that, after the conversation between Fredrik Joulamo, general secretary of the organization, and the player “about his choice to play in Russia”, they decreed the expulsion of Jerebko because his signing ” is in direct conflict with the values ​​of Swedish basketball” and his “clear stance on the Russia issue”.

Jerebko’s move against the current, who has nine years of experience in the NBA between Detroit, Boston, Utah and Golden State, leaves him isolated in Moscow with the only option to play the VTB United League games. Just the scenario that opened the massive departure of players from Russian teams since the February 24 Vladimir Putin began the invasion of Ukraine. Daniel Hackett and Tornike Shengelia (who signed for the Italian Viruts), Gabriel Lundberg (who left for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns), Marius Grigonis, Johannes Voigtmann and Joel Bolomboy left CSKA. Americans Jarrell Brantley, Isaiah Canaan, John Brown and Lorenzo Brown also left Velimir Perasovic’s Unics. And Mateusz Ponitka left Zenit St. Petersburg led by Xavi Pascual.

The future of the elite organizations of Russian basketball that participated until two months ago in the maximum continental competition remains to be resolved. “Any option to return to the EuroLeague is only possible when peace comes. Let’s imagine that happens. Would that mean that Russia would immediately receive readmission to European competitions? The probability is very low ”, he analyzed yesterday Andrey Vatutin, general manager of CSKA, in an interview with MatchTV. “Given the incredible Russophobia in Europe, it is hard to think that a team bearing the glorious name of our army, the best Russian club with a huge history of almost a century, can now play in the European arenas. This is a direct challenge to our state of mind and a problem for the organizers, “said Vatutin, who questions the feasibility of readmission through playing at home on neutral courts outside Russian territory. At the moment, Jonas Jerebko is left with no option to represent his country after his decision to play for the Red Army team.

