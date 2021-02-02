An increasing number of Swedish banks are refusing loans to clients if their business is not environmentally friendly, Bloomberg writes.

Sweden’s largest bank, Swedbank AB, was the last in the country to restrict lending based on climate criteria. Stockholm Bank has stopped providing loans to new oil and gas projects, it will also stop lending money for the extraction of raw materials in the Arctic. The financial institution is still open to lending to “those who want to go carbon neutral,” said Swedbank CEO Jens Henriksson.

Such decisions are made against the background of criticism of banks. They are accused of not doing enough to tackle climate change. Since the signing of the Paris Agreement, ten leading Scandinavian banks have provided loans to companies and projects in the coal, oil and gas sectors for almost $ 70 billion.

Banks in Europe can play a big role in the transition to carbon neutrality, because businesses still receive about two-thirds of the money for their projects from lenders, the newspaper writes.

Earlier, the Norwegian Pension Fund (the largest reserve fund in the world) gave up assets in companies that are engaged in exploration and production of raw materials. This was a big step towards greening the investment giant, experts say.