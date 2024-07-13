Swedish PM Kristersson does not consider it necessary to send NATO troops to Ukraine

Current methods of supporting Ukraine are reasonable. This is the opinion in an interview with Time expressed Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, assessing the prospects of sending troops from alliance countries to the country’s territory.

“I share the same position as most of my NATO colleagues. What we are doing now, helping Ukraine, supplying it with weapons, money, providing it with political support and helping it defend itself, is a reasonable option at this point in time,” Kristersson said, answering a journalist’s direct question about whether the country’s authorities consider it necessary to send NATO troops to Ukraine.

At the same time, Kristersson noted that NATO sees Russia’s attempts to destabilize the situation within the alliance. According to him, this mainly applies to cyberattacks and disinformation.

Earlier, Swedish Defense Minister Poul Johnson said that his country would be subordinate to the command in the North Atlantic Alliance in the US city of Norfolk. At the same time, the island of Gotland could end up under NATO military command in Brunssum, the Netherlands.