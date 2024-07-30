Home page politics

Swedish right-wing populists have similar ideas about remigration as the AfD. In Scandinavia, the radicals have long had influence on the government. This is leaving its mark.

Berlin – Most thought experiments begin with three words: What if. Less than a month before the state elections in Thuringia, the words lead to this sentence: What if the AfD in the end support a minority government there or even come to govern themselves?

AfD strongest force in Thuringia ahead of state elections

Both cases are conceivable, in current polls for the state elections in Thuringia, the AfD is the strongest force with 29 percent of the vote, ahead of the CDU and the alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) and clearly ahead of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. Developments in Northern Europe clearly show what happens when right-wing populists have direct influence on the government.

There has been a clear shift to the right in several countries in recent years. In Sweden, for example, the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats (SD) have been the second strongest force in a conservative-liberal minority government since 2022, providing a majority. This means that they have influence on the government. In fact, minority governments are very common in Sweden. Now, however, the SD is playing a role for the first time, which has long been a cause for concern for the bourgeois parties. The effects are clearly felt, says Northern Europe expert Tobias Etzold, who researches at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (Nupi).

Right-wing populists in Sweden: “You can see that politics has changed”

“You can see in Sweden that politics changes when right-wing nationalists at least exercise more indirect power,” said Etzold in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA“Overall, politics has become much more restrictive, especially in terms of migration and integration policy. Climate policy, on the other hand, has been neglected recently, and Sweden will miss its climate targets by 2030.” He has the impression that the bourgeois government would often like to act differently, but the Sweden Democrats are exerting pressure.

AfD could find itself in a comfortable position in the Thuringian state parliament

The Swedish right-wing populists are in the comfortable position of not having to take on government responsibility, but can still partially implement their policies through the cooperation agreement that the parties agreed after the 2022 election. And if something goes wrong, they can easily blame the government. Depending on the outcome of the election, a similar picture could emerge in Thuringia. “This would put the AfD in a similarly comfortable situation to the Sweden Democrats. If, on the other hand, it actually came to power, it would have to make compromises and be judged by results,” commented expert Etzold.

Remigration fantasies and deportation of people with mental health problems

The issue of migration is central to both the Swedes and the AfD. The SD, for example, cite immigration as the main cause of rampant clan crime in the Scandinavian country. “Similar to German right-wing populists with their so-called remigration ideas, the Sweden Democrats also wanted to deport masses of people who ‘do not lead a steady lifestyle’ or have psychological problems and have therefore become criminals. This is of course not possible in the way they claimed during the election campaign,” says Etzold. But the right-wing parties have shifted the discourse by making such loud suggestions.

Strategy of Sweden Democrats and AfD: Pushing ahead with radical ideas

The AfD in Germany is pursuing a very similar strategy, rushing forward with radical slogans and then half-heartedly backtracking. For the Swedish right-wing populists, however, this is not a recipe for success in the long term, as is now becoming apparent. “Before the elections, they said that the gangs would be over very quickly if they had influence. But that did not happen and that is also why they recently lost votes,” says Etzold.

In fact, the Sweden Democrats lost ground in the European elections in June – unlike the AfD, which has not yet had to deliver any results. This has consequences. The moderate party in government is now occasionally extending its feelers towards the Social Democrats and trying to get their support on certain issues, says Etzold.

Right-wing populists cannot keep election promises

What happens when radical forces have to take on real government responsibility is now evident in Finland. The Perus Party, also known as the “True Finns”, is part of the government there. The party has recently implemented comprehensive social reforms to the detriment of workers. “The ‘True Finns’ had actually sold themselves as the party of the ordinary people, but now suddenly their interests are hardly represented. Voters have taken offense at this,” says expert Etzold. European elections In June, the Finnish right-wing populists received only just under seven percent of the vote – in 2019, they received almost 13 percent.