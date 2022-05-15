Support from Social Democrats secures majority in Swedish Parliament in favor of joining the military alliance

The Social Democratic Party of Sweden announced this Sunday (May 15, 2022) its support for the country’s entry into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

The party, led by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, represents a majority in the Swedish Parliament, so its favorable attitude towards the decision paves the way for the country to apply for membership of the military alliance. The application must be submitted jointly with Finland.

The right was already in favor of accession. The SD (Swedish Democrats) party said it would also approve the decision if the initiative is taken together with the Finnish government.

The announcement also means a change in the stance of Social Democrats who have been against Sweden joining any military alliance for years. One of the main reasons for the move is the war in Ukraine. If admission to NATO is confirmed, the country will end more than 200 years of neutrality.

In communiquéthe caption said that “will work for Sweden to apply for membership”. However, he stated that if the application is approved, “will express reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and the establishment of permanent bases on Swedish territory”.

Foreign Minister Ann Linde celebrated what she called the “historic decision”. He said on your Twitter profile that “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has deteriorated the security situation in Sweden and Europe as a whole”.

Last Friday (May 15), Linde said that joining NATO will strengthen Sweden as well as benefit other countries in the Baltic region, which includes Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Unlike Finland, Sweden does not share a border with Russia, but fears the possibility of Moscow invading Gotland, an island strategically located in the Baltic Sea seen as important for the defense of the region.

“The main consequence of future NATO membership is that Sweden would be part of NATO’s collective security and, as a result, would have a conflict-defusing effect in Europe.”said the chancellor.

FINLAND

Also this Sunday (May 15), Finnish President Sauli Niinistö confirmed his intention to request the country’s accession to NATO. He emphasized Finland’s right to make its own decisions regarding security.

The announcement came a day after the leader spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. To Niinistö, Putin said that “abandoning the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake, as there are no threats to the security of Finland”.

As Finland and Russia are neighboring countries and Finnish membership would bring NATO closer to Russian territory, the Kremlin considers the initiative a threat. Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian reaction on the issue “It will depend on the development of NATO’s military structure.”