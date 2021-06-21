A majority in the Swedish Reichstag has expressed mistrust to Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and thus overthrown the red-green government. The government crisis was triggered by a dispute over tenancy law.

E.A majority in the Swedish parliament, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven expressed mistrust and thus overthrew the red-green government. 109 MPs voted for the Social Democrats, 181 against him, 51 abstained. Löfven is the first Prime Minister in Swedish history to be overthrown with a vote of no confidence. Löfven now has a week to decide whether to schedule early elections in the next three months or just to step down.

Matthias Wyssuwa Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Talks between the parties could then follow to find support in the Reichstag for another prime minister. The trigger for the government crisis was the announcement by the Left Party last week that it had lost confidence in Löfven in the dispute over tenancy law. The right-wing populist Sweden Democrats then requested a vote of no confidence, while the middle-class moderates, Christian Democrats and the Left Party agreed.