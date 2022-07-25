It is no coincidence that a team like Sweden is in the semifinals of the European Championship. All its players play for big clubs in Europe. Here we leave you the possible eleven that the Swedish team will take to try to reach the final of the European Championship:
She is the goalkeeper of the female Atlético de Madrid. Despite her longevity (39 years) she aims to be a starter. She has great height and has only conceded two goals in the entire European Championship.
It is the center of Chelsea. She comes from having a very good game against Belgium to get into the semifinals. She aims to start in a line of three centrals. She is a center back who is not very tall but has a good ball output.
She is a very mature player. At 35 years old, she is the central axis of this team. She comes from making a great game against Belgium, it was the best of the game without a doubt. She is the center back of Juventus.
He comes from playing as a right back in the previous game, but everything indicates that he will play as a center back on the left. He is the starting defender for PSG.
He plays as a center back or as a winger for Bayern Munich. This time he may possibly play as a left winger. We couldn’t see her play in the quarterfinals against Belgium.
Play in the Hacken. We couldn’t see her in the quarterfinals against Belgium but she aims to start against England. Faced with a team like this, it is normal for them to play with three central defenders and two lane players. They are the favorites for the title.
It comes from giving the assistance that gave Sweden the pass to the semifinals. He will play as a starter in midfield. Along with Sembrant, she was the player who stood out the most. She plays for Everton.
She is a Manchester City player. Her ownership is more than clear. Before a match with these characteristics where the pass to the final is played, it is unimaginable not to see her as a starter. She has played all the matches and has scored two goals.
He plays for FC Barcelona. Although where he best plays his football is on the side in the national team he plays as a winger. He is being one of the sensations of the European Championship. He will be the starter. He has a goal and a lot of self-confidence.
She is Arsenal’s striker. Despite having played as a starter in all the matches of the European Championship, her goal is choking her. She alone has scored one in the four games she has played.
He has not had his best season at Real Madrid. He has only scored three goals. But in this European Championship he is sweet. Three goals and an assist will lead his country to a semi-final.
