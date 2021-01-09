The criticism was devastating – and it came from the very top. “I think we failed,” said Sweden’s King Carl XVI. Gustaf on his country’s strategy in the coronavirus pandemic on TV a week before Christmas.

“A lot of people died, that’s terrible. The Swedish people have suffered tremendously. ”With his statement, the 74-year-old monarch broke a taboo: normally the royal house stays out of day-to-day political affairs.

Sweden is now modifying its course. The red-green minority government of Prime Minister Stefan Löfven passed a pandemic law through the Reichstag on Friday, which gives it new, previously nonexistent powers in the fight against the pandemic.

The fact that Stockholm is now deviating a little further from its course, which is often referred to as the “Swedish special route” abroad, is hardly due to the king’s ruff. Rather, the reason is that Sweden cannot get the infection process under control either. The situation is even more dramatic than that of neighbors Norway and Finland and other European countries.

The EU country with its around 10.2 million inhabitants has now recorded 9,433 Covid-19 deaths and almost 489,500 confirmed infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. The 14-day incidence in Sweden is 785, in Germany it is 319. Hospitals are at their limit.

The new law, which will come into effect on Sunday and initially expire in September, now gives the government the legal basis for lockdown measures that it did not have before. Anyone who violates the orders must expect fines and other penalties.

Business can now be closed by the state

The law provides for the possibility of closing shops and shopping centers and for the disconnection of public transport. Fitness studios, shops and other facilities would have to calculate a maximum number of visitors at the same time, said Health and Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren. Only one visitor is allowed per ten square meters.

The participation limit for public gatherings remains at eight people, said Löfven. From Sunday, however, this also applies to private events that take place in party rooms or other rented rooms.

Further restrictions have been in place since Christmas. The gastronomy remains open under certain conditions. But in restaurants only a maximum of four guests can sit at one table. The sale of alcohol is prohibited after 8 p.m.

In addition, distance learning for secondary schools has been extended to January 24th. Kindergartens are still open, and most schools have classroom teaching up to the 9th grade.

Two women sit with masks in the Stockholm subway. Photo: Jessica Gow / TT / News Agency / AP / dpa

Contrary to the previous strategy of the state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell from the health authority FHM, who has so far set the course in the pandemic, the wearing of masks in public transport at peak times was recommended for the first time on December 18.

Despite numerous studies, Tegnell had repeatedly emphasized that the benefits of mouth and nose protection had not been scientifically proven. FHM boss Johan Carlson said of the recommendation: “We don’t believe that it has a decisive effect, but in this particular situation it can have a positive effect.”

Prime Minister Löfven does not take his own advice

Before Christmas, the Swedes were also called on to refrain from unnecessary shopping and travel. Prime Minister Löfven of all people did not follow his own advice: he was photographed in a shopping mall, the tabloid “Expressen” showed the pictures.

Earlier, Löfven had said: “I hope and believe that people will realize that this is serious.” Civil protection chief Dan Eliasson was also caught. He had flown to the Canary Islands to celebrate Christmas with his daughter who lived there.

The events were not without consequence. A survey published at the beginning of January showed that Swedes’ trust in their government has declined noticeably. Accordingly, 42 percent said that they have “very little” trust in Löfven – ten percentage points more than in December.

The state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell at a video conference. Photo: TT News Agency / Janerik Henriksson

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government and Tegnell had been taking a less restrictive approach and relying more on appeals and the common sense of the people. So society and the economy should be spared. The Swedes were asked to minimize social contacts, stay at home if they had symptoms and generally work from home.

Many dead in the first wave

The first wave in the spring hit the country hard. In an international comparison, the number of Covid 19 victims in relation to the population was already very high. As in other countries, a particularly large number of older people died from Covid-19. Particularly protecting the elderly – this part of Tegnell’s strategy had failed dramatically, as he himself admitted.

Covid-19 deaths / confirmed infections per million inhabitants (Source: Sveriges Television / Johns Hopkins University):

USA 1127 / 21,862,782

Great Britain 1203 / 44,613

Italy 1289 / 37.032

France 1009 / 41.870

Spain 1100 / 43.883

Germany 483 / 22,979

Sweden 926 / 48.067

Denmark 262 / 30.906

Finland 106/6899

Norway 89 / 10.251

However, he saw responsibility for the death of a particularly large number of people in need of care with the municipalities, which are formally responsible.

But the first partial report by an expert commission set up by the government was tantamount to a slap in the face for him and the government: “The care sector was unprepared and poorly equipped to cope with a pandemic,” says the 300-page report published in mid-November has been.

“The current government, like the previous ones, bears the clear responsibility for these failures,” was the opinion of the experts. The final corona report should be available in February 2022.

Scientists criticize Tegnell

Tegnell has repeatedly been heavily criticized for his course. Among other things, he is accused of having aimed in Sweden to quickly achieve herd immunity without vaccination. In doing so, he consciously risked the lives of many people, according to the allegation of around 40 researchers who have come together in the Swedish Science Forum Covid-19.

Tegnell and the government keep asserting that this was not their goal. However, internal emails were made public between Tegnell and other scientists clearly showing that the concept of herd immunity through infection was the basis of the decisions.

This question has not yet been dealt with in Sweden, criticizes Claudia Hanson, founding member of the Covid-19 Science Forum. She is Associate Professor in the Department of Global Public Health at Karolinska Institutet Stockholm and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Hanson accuses Tegnell and the FHM, among other things, of refusing to enter into a discourse with other scientists and does not believe that the government will make as far-reaching decisions as the new law allows.

Hanson told Tagesspiegel that a change of course would have to be scientifically substantiated. In Sweden, for example, there is no ethics council or other formally authorized groups that are trusted.

“So I don’t see that much will change. That could only happen if at the same time you create another national body of scientists that is independent of the state health authority – that is, you allow diversity, ”said Hanson.

Will there actually be lockdowns?

It is unclear whether the government will actually order the measures that are now possible. As in other countries, Löfven rejected a lockdown before Christmas as “too great a burden” for the population.

When asked why the government was only changing course ten months after the start of the pandemic, Health and Social Affairs Minister Hallengren replied on Friday that in the spring the government had not yet seen any need for stricter laws.

The behavior of the population helped to contain the spread of the new virus. The number of infections was low in the summer and work on the proposed law began in the fall.

Back then, when asked whether Sweden had to fear a second wave, Tegnell answered briefly: “No.”