The new Swedish foreign minister, Tobias Billström, speaks in the FAZ interview about the negotiations with Turkey on NATO accession – and justifies his departure from feminist foreign policy.

Confident that the NATO talks with Turkey can be brought to a good end: the new Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom from the bourgeois moderates Image: Jens Gyarmaty

Mr. Minister, your Prime Minister Kristersson was in Ankara to promote Sweden’s accession to NATO. What insights did the visit bring?

We are working through a clearly defined plan to fulfill everything we agreed on in the memorandum between Finland, Turkey and Sweden ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid. If all the conditions of this memorandum are met, the Turkish Parliament will approve. Now we ensure that the various offices and authorities meet these conditions. The meeting between President Erdogan and the Prime Minister confirmed that there are still outstanding issues that need to be resolved. But I think the meeting also showed very clearly that we are moving and making progress. The most important thing, and this was also clearly stated by representatives of the Turkish government and not least by President Erdogan himself: there is a very positive atmosphere. Joining NATO presupposes trust between those who are to become full military allies. We are working in this direction.