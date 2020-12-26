Sweden’s corona strategy is considered to be a tricky separate path in the pandemic. The king accuses his own country of failure. A problem can be clearly identified.

Coronavirus pandemic : The number of New Covid-19 infections is in the Corona crisis still in Germany and other countries high.

: The number of is in the still in and other countries high. Sweden chooses in addressing the Corona pandemic a special way. This is considered an alternative to the common one Lockdown -Strategy. The king criticizes that Covid-19 -Crisis management of his country now sharp.

chooses in addressing the a special way. This is considered an alternative to the common one -Strategy. The king criticizes that of his country now sharp. But a comparison refutes the allegations of Carl XVI. Gustafwho, at 74 years of age, himself corona-Risk group listened to.

Munich / Stockholm – The news has brought some movement to the heated discussions about correct strategies in the past few weeks Corona pandemic: Sweden recorded the highest November mortality rate since the Spanish flu in 1918.

Swedish special route in the corona pandemic: waiver of Covid-19 lockdowns and strict contact restrictions

Critics who take the Swedish special route in tackling the Covid-19 crisis eyes skeptical, saw themselves confirmed. The Scandinavian country with its 10.3 million inhabitants has so far been largely exposed to the pandemic Lockdowns social life and strict contact restrictions are waived.

In April again, most of the deaths were from infections with the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 traced back. And: in the first half of 2020 was corona the third leading cause of death, as announced by the country’s highest social security agency.

Swedish special route in the corona pandemic: Sharp criticism from King Carl XVI. Gustaf

Furthermore, in Sweden the number of corona cases high in December. king Carl XVI. Gustaf last made sharp accusations against his own country: “I think we have failed,” said the monarch, the head of state of Sweden.

Is he right? What speaks against his thesis? The picture (behind a payment barrier) has now dealt extensively with the Swedish special route – including the epidemiologist Jonas F. Ludvigsson from Karolinska Institute at Stockholm interviewed.

In view of the debates about the correct Corona course, this is also a hot topic in Germany.

Sweden strategy against Corona wrong or right? Findings and comparisons

According to picture died 77.9 in November 2020 Sweden per 100,000 inhabitants. In November 2010, however, 79.2 died Sweden per 100,000 inhabitants.

per 100,000 inhabitants. In November 2010, however, 79.2 died per 100,000 inhabitants. After research of the award-winning Swedish journalist Emanuel Karlsten there were also months with higher mortality rates – during the corona pandemic and before . In April 2020, 101.1 people died per 100,000 population. In December 2000 it was even 110.8. Even in absolute numbers, the corona pandemic was nothing new for Sweden: In the period from December 1993 to January 1994, around 1,000 more people died than in the high corona phase in the two-month period in April and May 2020. There were also higher numbers given the turn of the year 95/96 and 88/89.

there were also months with higher mortality rates – . In April 2020, 101.1 people died per 100,000 population. In December 2000 it was even 110.8. Even in absolute numbers, the corona pandemic was nothing new for Sweden: In the period from December 1993 to January 1994, around 1,000 more people died than in the high corona phase in the two-month period in April and May 2020. There were also higher numbers given the turn of the year 95/96 and 88/89. At the same time, however, Karlsten warns against frivolous comparisons that span several decades. The former Swedish chief population statistician Åke Nilsson in an interview with the journalist, for example, pointed out that the average monthly mortality had steadily decreased – for example due to medical advances and a change towards a healthier lifestyle.

in an interview with the journalist, for example, pointed out that the average monthly mortality had steadily decreased – for example due to medical advances and a change towards a healthier lifestyle. The report of the picture according to in Sweden around Christmas a lot more people in proportion corona tested as in Germany . That’s why the number of infections is comparatively higher, the report says.

around a lot more people in proportion tested as in . That’s why the number of infections is comparatively higher, the report says. According to Karlsten’s research, they also provide an additional factor of complexity Circumstances accompanying the pandemic : In Sweden, for example, due to a mild winter of 19/20 with few deaths, a larger number of deaths from corona infections could have followed – at an unusual time in spring. Likewise that could increasing age of many residents have favored high death rates compared to previous waves of infection.

: In Sweden, for example, due to a mild winter of 19/20 with few deaths, a larger number of deaths from corona infections could have followed – at an unusual time in spring. Likewise that could have favored high death rates compared to previous waves of infection. At the same time it was probably also done in Sweden Response to the pandemic have pushed the death toll, argues Karlsten – which would indicate a comparatively large impact of the pandemic. He also includes a large-scale campaign Hygiene measures , which may or may not have reduced infection with other diseases lower numbers of deaths from road accidents or stress-induced health problems. Karlsten also mentions the clinics’ “crisis mode” as a means of reducing the number of deaths: “If Sweden hadn’t decided to do so, the number of deaths would probably have been higher” and it is important “not to overload the health system”, he emphasizes.

have pushed the death toll, argues Karlsten – which would indicate a comparatively large impact of the pandemic. He also includes a large-scale campaign , which may or may not have reduced infection with other diseases or stress-induced health problems. Karlsten also mentions the clinics’ “crisis mode” as a means of reducing the number of deaths: “If Sweden hadn’t decided to do so, the number of deaths would probably have been higher” and it is important “not to overload the health system”, he emphasizes. In an interview with the picture explains Professor Ludvigsson that one Herd immunity to the coronavirus in Sweden never been a stated goal. The state epidemiologist also emphasized the same Not so Tegnell again and again. According to Ludvigsson, the stated goal was Covid-19 risk groups and the elderly from infection with the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 to protect. Ludvigsson continued: “Like many other countries, we have failed to protect some of the elderly.”

in never been a stated goal. The state epidemiologist also emphasized the same again and again. According to Ludvigsson, the stated goal was and the elderly from infection with the to protect. Ludvigsson continued: “Like many other countries, we have failed to protect some of the elderly.” According to various reports, they are also in Sweden especially old people with previous illnesses were among the fatalities. Such as rbb24.de reported were in mid-May 90 percent of corona deaths over 70 years old .

especially old people with previous illnesses were among the fatalities. Such as rbb24.de reported were in mid-May . Many corona deaths in old people’s homes: The Swedish health authority did not know “how badly organized, how resource-poor and under what bad working conditions” work in old people’s homes and in home care, said the Swedish political scientist Lisa Pelling after a study for the Scandinavian think tank Arena Idé.

Sweden in the coronavirus pandemic: protection of Covid-19 risk groups has failed

The results can be summarized as follows, as of Christmas 2020, record: