Sweden’s captain saved Marko Anttila from a collision – “Don’t, don’t!”

Jakob Silfverberg acted as Marko Anttila’s savior when Leijoni and Tre Kronor met in Nokia Arena.

Tampere

The lions Marko Anttila had a terrible accident in the middle of the match against Sweden on the ice of the Nokia Arena.

Anttila, 37, and Sweden’s captain Jakob Silfverberg32, had just settled things before the penalty shootout in front of the officials’ box and began to flow towards their own substitution box, when the Zamboni that had cleared the ice rolled menacingly in front of the skippers.

“Mörkö” continued his conversation with the captain of Tre Kronor while still skating away from the place, and did not notice the ice machine approaching from his side. Only Silfverberg’s warning words saved Anttila from crashing.

Anttila was startled by Silfverberg’s words and stopped his movement just before the crash.

“He said no, no, don’t go! Thanks to him for that,” Anttila said after the match.

“It seemed to come from behind the tree,” sighed Anttila.

Anttila dealt with the referees in Monday’s match also in a less relaxed manner than in the skirmish that took place before the penalty shootout.

The referees gave Anttila a two-minute penalty in the second period for a tackle on the wing. The home audience disagreed with the verdict – and so did Anttila himself. He gave a long bite from the punishment he received.

“Maybe I read it wrong, but I think the Swedish player played it strangely. He knew I was going to tackle,” Anttila said after the match.

“There was absolutely nothing I could do about it. Of course, the judges make the decisions, and that was it this time, but I don’t think I did anything terribly wrong.”

Marko Anttila was suspended for this tackle.

Leijonat overcame the understrength, but after Anttila’s penalty, the lead passed to Sweden for a while. Before that, Leijonat had dominated the field events to their heart’s content.

A good four minutes after Anttila’s penalty, Sweden tied the game at the end of their period of possession.

“That’s how it goes, strengths and weaknesses are important in terms of momentum. Fortunately, our discipline improved a lot today, Anttila said.

Lions has now lost to its two main opponents in Group A, the USA and Sweden. However, Anttila was satisfied with Monday’s performance.

“We think we improved. This was our best game of the tournament. As it should be, we improve all the time. Of course, losing to Sweden is always disappointing,” Anttila said.

“Inefficiency is a problem. Medicines must be found for that,” the lion captain added.

Swedish head coach Sam Hallam made inflammatory statements before the match. For example, he said that Leijon “doesn’t have a passing game”.

Anttila had not heard Hallam’s comments beforehand, but after the match he did not sign the views of Tre Kronor’s coach.

“Yes, I think there were some really good passes,” Anttila acknowledged.

“Perhaps the shots instead could have been better, then we would have scored a few goals.”