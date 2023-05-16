Tuesday, May 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden’s captain saved Marko Anttila from a collision – “Don’t, don’t!”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sweden’s captain saved Marko Anttila from a collision – “Don’t, don’t!”

Jakob Silfverberg acted as Marko Anttila’s savior when Leijoni and Tre Kronor met in Nokia Arena.

Tampere

The lions Marko Anttila had a terrible accident in the middle of the match against Sweden on the ice of the Nokia Arena.

Anttila, 37, and Sweden’s captain Jakob Silfverberg32, had just settled things before the penalty shootout in front of the officials’ box and began to flow towards their own substitution box, when the Zamboni that had cleared the ice rolled menacingly in front of the skippers.

“Mörkö” continued his conversation with the captain of Tre Kronor while still skating away from the place, and did not notice the ice machine approaching from his side. Only Silfverberg’s warning words saved Anttila from crashing.

Anttila was startled by Silfverberg’s words and stopped his movement just before the crash.

“He said no, no, don’t go! Thanks to him for that,” Anttila said after the match.

See also  Television review The recent drama Anne Frank became a box office magnet in the Netherlands - the depiction of friendship of girls living in the ghetto of Amsterdam remains annoyingly superficial

“It seemed to come from behind the tree,” sighed Anttila.

Anttila dealt with the referees in Monday’s match also in a less relaxed manner than in the skirmish that took place before the penalty shootout.

The referees gave Anttila a two-minute penalty in the second period for a tackle on the wing. The home audience disagreed with the verdict – and so did Anttila himself. He gave a long bite from the punishment he received.

“Maybe I read it wrong, but I think the Swedish player played it strangely. He knew I was going to tackle,” Anttila said after the match.

“There was absolutely nothing I could do about it. Of course, the judges make the decisions, and that was it this time, but I don’t think I did anything terribly wrong.”

Marko Anttila was suspended for this tackle. Picture: Toni Repo / Morning newspaper

Leijonat overcame the understrength, but after Anttila’s penalty, the lead passed to Sweden for a while. Before that, Leijonat had dominated the field events to their heart’s content.

See also  Dutch manure exception will disappear by 2026, farmers will then be allowed to apply less manure

A good four minutes after Anttila’s penalty, Sweden tied the game at the end of their period of possession.

“That’s how it goes, strengths and weaknesses are important in terms of momentum. Fortunately, our discipline improved a lot today, Anttila said.

Lions has now lost to its two main opponents in Group A, the USA and Sweden. However, Anttila was satisfied with Monday’s performance.

“We think we improved. This was our best game of the tournament. As it should be, we improve all the time. Of course, losing to Sweden is always disappointing,” Anttila said.

“Inefficiency is a problem. Medicines must be found for that,” the lion captain added.

Swedish head coach Sam Hallam made inflammatory statements before the match. For example, he said that Leijon “doesn’t have a passing game”.

Anttila had not heard Hallam’s comments beforehand, but after the match he did not sign the views of Tre Kronor’s coach.

“Yes, I think there were some really good passes,” Anttila acknowledged.

See also  Social media Numerous memes now take a stand on war - they are a danger to Putin, but scientist warns against falling into a typical delusion

“Perhaps the shots instead could have been better, then we would have scored a few goals.”

#Swedens #captain #saved #Marko #Anttila #collision #Dont #dont

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video: first images of the mausoleum where the remains of ‘King Pelé’ are

Video: first images of the mausoleum where the remains of 'King Pelé' are

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result