In press statements upon his return from his visit to Hungary, on Monday, Erdogan linked his country’s approval of Sweden’s membership in NATO to the continuation of what he described as attacks on Islamic sanctities in Sweden.

In his statements, he said that he blames Sweden for “not controlling its streets,” according to what was reported by the Turkish “TRT” channel, referring to incidents of insulting the Qur’an and burning copies of the Qur’an in Stockholm, and demonstrations by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara classifies as a terrorist organization.

Among the conditions for accepting a new country’s membership in “NATO”, is the unanimous approval of its request, and it remains for the fulfillment of this condition for Sweden to be approved by Turkey and Hungary.

Ankara’s positions on Sweden’s membership

For months, Ankara has been rejecting Sweden’s accession, setting conditions, including, according to Erdogan’s statements in early July, not to harbor separatist organizations (such as people affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party) and members of the Fethullah Gulen group opposing him, which he describes as terrorists.

Later, the Turkish president added another condition before the opening of the annual summit of the alliance in Vilnius, which is that Europe accept Turkey’s membership in the European Union, to which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded by objecting, saying that “nothing links Sweden’s accession to NATO and Turkey’s membership.” in the union.”

Also at that time, Erdogan agreed to refer Sweden’s request to the Turkish parliament, and parliament is expected to debate it in October.

After an extremist in Sweden burned a copy of the Quran at the end of June, Ankara added another demand to Stockholm, which is to prevent such actions.

Two birds with one stone

Turkish political analyst Hisham Gunay spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about the reasons he sees behind Erdogan’s policy towards Sweden’s membership in NATO, explaining:

“The Turkish president has always been talking about Sweden harboring terrorist organizations, and calling on it to sever its ties with the PKK.”

“The burning of the Qur’an cannot be attributed to the Swedish government because it does not support people to carry out such actions, but of course Erdogan and his (ruling) Justice and Development Party belong to the Yemeni movement, and they have previous positions against violating religious sanctities.”

“This position on the part of the president has another dimension related to the Turkish interior, which is the approaching date of the municipal elections in the first quarter of next year, and Erdogan is trying to kill two birds with one stone, the first is to prove the strength of Turkish foreign policy, and the second is to record a position among right-wing voters whose votes he wants in the elections.” “.

Can the Swedish authorities stop the abuses?