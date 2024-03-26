Sweden | Young people got excited about skin peeling and vitamin acids, pharmacies in Sweden put an age limit on products

Pharmacy chains set age limits for skin products. According to Swedish youth, young people find ways to buy products despite the prohibitions.

Stockholm

Swedish people pharmacies set age limits on their skin care products.

by Swedish Television (SVT). statement children and young people spend more and more money on skin care products that are not really suitable for young skin.

Some of Sweden's dermatologists belong to SVT by worried about the increase in chronic skin diseases as a result of the trend.

On Wednesday, March 20, the Swedish pharmacy chain Apoteket Hjärtat told to set an age limit of 15 years for some skin care products. Also a pharmacy chain Apoteket said to set age limits for their products.

In November 2023 Stockholm's Drottninggatan was engulfed in chaos one morning.

The Swedish cosmetics chain Lyko opened its new flagship store next to Sergelintor, and the Swedish newspaper Expressen by some arrived already in the wee hours of the morning. The store had promised gift bags containing skin care products to the first 500 customers.

“It was the first time we really saw how popular it is among the young age group,” says Lyko's head of sustainable development and communications Tom Thornblom.

According to Thörnblom, the cosmetics chain's target group ranges from 18 to 40 years old, but on a Monday in March there are also a lot of teenage customers buzzing in front of the store on Drottninggatan.

Mariel Yakob (left) and Vilda Johansson disagree on whether the age limit for skin care products is useful.

Mariel Yakob, 15, and Vilda Johansson, 15, disagree with each other about the functionality of the age limit. According to Yakob, everyone should have the right to use skin care products. Johansson, on the other hand, thinks that some strong products can damage young skin and cause problems later, and an age limit might be useful.

All interviewees agree that skin care and achieving smooth skin causes stress.

According to Johanna Dahlström (left) and Alma Robling, parents of children and young people should also be interested in skin care products.

In jumping class who went to a store selling skin care products Johanna Dahlström19, and Alma Robling18, think putting an age limit on potent products might be a good thing.

“If there is no knowledge, they [jotkin voimakkaat tuotteet] may harm the skin rather than help with skin problems,” says Robling.

According to Dahlström and Robling, children's parents should also be interested in skin care products.

“Even parents don't necessarily know how the products affect,” says Dahlström.

In their opinion, shops could invest in making clear information easily available.

Margaretha Gnosspelius (right) and Meriem Elbuish think that young people will find ways to buy skin care products regardless of age.

of Margaretha Gnosspelius17, and Meriem Elbuishin16, says young people may buy products just because they are popular on the social media service Tiktok.

“It's not always good for the skin. It's also a waste of money,” says Gnosspelius.

Elbuishi and Gnosspelius believe that whether there was an age limit or not, young people would find ways to buy the products. Both think it would be better than the age limit to tell more about how the products might affect the skin.

of SVT according to the dermatologists interviewed, strong skin care products may contain perfumes and preservatives as well as other chemicals that can stress young skin. The result can be, for example, various chronic rashes.

Apoteket Hjärtat has set an age limit of 15 years for products containing, for example, AHA and BHA acids and vitamin A or vitamin C. In addition, an age limit of 15 years has been set for enzyme-based exfoliating creams and mechanically exfoliating creams.

The chain informs tellsthat he does not want to promote “unhealthy behavior patterns and ideals” among young people.

With these, the Apoteket Hjärtat chain refers to the CEO by Monika Magnusson according to the unreasonable demands that can be made about skin care in social media and among young friends.

“I hope that with the age limit, parents would get a little support in discussions with their children regarding peer pressure and why ideals and needs like this exist right now,” says Magnusson.

According to him, the age limit is not absolute. If a 14-year-old needs an exfoliating product to treat acne, he can buy one.

Instead, according to Magnusson, the purpose is above all to increase awareness and discussion about the effects of powerful skin care products. According to him, some of it may cause harm to young skin rather than benefit.

“Also, it can be relatively expensive, especially if it's completely unnecessary,” says Magnusson.

Also According to Lykon Thörnblom, the discussion about the effects of using strong skin care products on children's skin is important.

However, according to Thörnblom, setting an age limit is complicated by, for example, limiting the products that can be included. Instead, according to him, it would be important for the beauty product industry to have common guidelines and the ability to provide customers with clear information about the intended use of certain substances and products.

About cosmetics and skin care products have grown into a huge business.

Consulting company McKinsey by the beauty product market is predicted to grow to approximately 530 billion euros in 2027. The largest category in the beauty product market is skin care.