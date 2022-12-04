Sweden | World crises have crept into Swedish gingerbread houses – HS presents the works of Sweden’s traditional gingerbread house

World crises have also crept into Swedish gingerbread houses. In Stockholm’s traditional competition, 141 gingerbread houses are on display. They have the theme “Around the corner” to interpret.

Couple dyes next to the cash machine and warms up in the barrel in the warmth of the fire piled up. The magazine’s editorial tells the reason for the crisis: the doors of the couple’s padel hall had to be boarded up because the price of electricity on the stock market has risen so high.

The neighbor’s gingerbread family is doing better. A fat lobster is lying on their dining table!

The competition work of the general category of the pepper contest tells about two sides of the same world.

Gingerbread houses are part of Stockholm’s famous gingerbread competition. The Swedish architecture and design center ArkDes has organized its gingerbread house competition since 1990.

The theme of this year’s competition is Runt Hörnetbehind the corner.

Many works comment on current news. There are references to the energy crisis, Sir Väsi, the king cobra that escaped from Skansen, and Ukraine. There are also many traditional subjects. Pippi Longstocking’s Funkumpu, the Vasa ship and the joys of winter.

Environmental crisis is present in many children’s works.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

Competition entries are exhibited in a museum located on the island of Skeppsholmen in Stockholm, where Moderna Museet and ArkDes operate. The exhibition is free to enter and is extremely popular.

This year there are 141 entries. Pepper artists compete in three different categories: children, general category and professionals.

Children under 12 can participate in the children’s series, anyone can participate in the general series, and architects, designers and bakers compete in the professional series.

“For many, participation is a tradition. We have participants who bring their gingerbread house from the other side of Sweden, and some have participated for years,” says the person in charge of the exhibition Sara Sandell.

The competition has a four-member jury, which evaluates the competition entries with precise criteria. The jury, consisting of a confectioner, an architect, a designer and a comedian, weighs the contestants’ creativity, quality of construction, understanding of the theme and the edibility of the houses.

“But no one can eat houses,” stresses Sandell.

Sara Sandell followed the work of the jury. The jury includes architect and artist Thérèse Kristiansson, confectioner Josefine Baummann, designer Clara von Zweigbergk and comedian August Mether.

In the competition, the audience can too vote their favorites. The winners will be announced on December 18.

HS picked interesting works from each series. The captions are based on the descriptions of the works written by the contestants themselves.

Professionals: Home in a package and the supremacy of artificial intelligence

The participants in the competition series are architects, designers and bakers.

A moment by the evening campfire of a digital nomad who travels the world and works remotely.

The fisherman enjoys the silence, blissfully unaware of the waterfall roaring nearby.

Artificial intelligence is coming. Soon it digs out of its computer and begins to live its own life. What is the role of man then?

Fixing things is not only smart but also fun. In a sustainable world, there must be workshops and repairmen around every corner.

Gingerbread houses offer an opportunity to play. Is it possible to go around the corner and change the perspective?

We live close to other people, but how well do we know each other?

General series: From energy crisis to fairy tales

The competition series is open to everyone who is passionate about baking.

If you’re quiet and sneak around the corner, you might come across something magical.

For elves and Santa, Christmas is just around the corner.