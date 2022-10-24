Sweden | “Winter is getting much worse,” says a Swedish woman whose family is now saving electricity in many different ways

Swedes used 18 percent less electricity last month than a year earlier. The Holmberg family started saving when the electricity bill jumped to more than a thousand euros a month.

Stockholm

Now it’s crisis time, so by Liza Holmberg the family has taken action.

The Holmberg family of four lives in Stockholm’s Enskede Gård district in a wooden house area, where the neighbors’ main topic of conversation is clear: the rising prices of electricity, food and fuel.

The green street has wooden houses next to it. The harvest of the neighbor’s apple trees has been harvested in wood baskets. The Swedish idyll is bathed in russet colors.

Holmberg, who is on maternity leave, unloads things from her electric car and says that the family now tries above all to save electricity.

The stone floor heating in the house is switched off. The outdoor lighting is turned off. Household appliances, such as a washing machine, are used by the family when electricity is the cheapest.

“The rise in the price of electricity has affected us a lot,” says Holmberg.

The house there are two cars in the yard, both plug-in hybrids. Holmberg says that cars are no longer charged at home because electricity is so expensive. The family has also cut back on car trips.

“Before, we often used cars, but now we walk. In addition, it has sometimes been cheaper to drive with gasoline than with electricity.”

Holmberg sees that the worst of the energy crisis is yet to come.

“We are prepared, but I believe that the winter will be worse. Much worse.”

The family’s house also has a stove, but it does not heat the whole house. The price of firewood has also risen in Sweden, and there is already a shortage of wood.

Firewood is sold in many supermarkets and convenience stores.

For example, a convenience store in the city center announced that trees will no longer be available in the future. According to the store’s press release, the price of wood has multiplied, and the supplier also reports an increase in the price of electricity, packaging materials and transportation costs.

The note on the wood shelf of the local store tells you that the wood supply has run out.

In Sweden, consumer prices rose by 9.7 percent in September compared to a year ago. The increase was caused by the rise in electricity and food prices.

Holmberg says that the family started cutting back on electricity use last winter. Before the energy crisis escalated, electricity prices in Sweden jumped to record highs in some places.

It was due to severe frosts and Sweden about the problems of power transmission. In one winter month, Holmberg’s electricity bill was more than 14,000 kroner (about 1,270 euros), when normally the electricity bill was around 500 kroner.

Now the family is preparing for even higher bills and hopes that electricity savings will keep them under control.

Swedes are now saving electricity by force.

Last month, Swedes used 18 percent less electricity than in September last year, said Sweden’s state grid company Svenska kraftnät.

Liza Holmberg believes that Swedish politicians will find a way to help households and businesses with electricity prices. The situation is acute for many, and help is needed.

Former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talked about the “war winter”, and the new prime minister also talks about hard times.

The prime minister who has just formed his government Ulf Kristersson promised support for high electricity prices in the election campaign. The support package was supposed to be ready by the beginning of November, but now the government has started to fall short of expectations. It may not be possible to complete the package so soon.

in Sweden interest rates have also increased, which increases the cost of mortgages. At the same time, apartment prices have declined and sales times have lengthened.

In Sweden, the repayment requirements for housing loans are looser than in Finland, although they have been slightly tightened in the form of the repayment obligation introduced in 2016. Before the election, Kristersson promised relief for mortgage debtors and proposed waiving loan repayments for the time being, because prices have risen so much.

Director of the Swedish Central Bank Stefan Ingves however, has said that the loans should be shortened in the future. Last Thursday, Ingves said that by giving up the repayment obligation Sweden would be shooting itself in the foot.

According to Liza Holmberg, Sweden has gotten used to all too well, when interest rates have been low and there has been little need to pay off mortgages. However, in his opinion, now could be a good time to remove the repayment obligation, because the finances of so many are tight.

Holmberg works in a bank himself and has thought that the historically low interest rate will not last forever. The family has therefore continuously shortened their loan.

“And I think it would be good to always shorten the loan, even if you don’t have to. It is preparation for falling prices and rising interest rates. Sweden needs to change its behavior and thinking regarding loans.”

Holmberg believes that the coming winter will be tough. Sometimes you want to stop reading the news because it is full of even worse twists and turns.

He is especially concerned about single parents and the livelihood of families with children.

“However, I believe that the Swedes are well aware of the situation and are preparing as much as possible.”