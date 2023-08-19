With a 2-0 victory, Sweden has won the consolation final of the World Cup. So no bronze for home country Australia, which was clearly less strong than the Swedish team in the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. At the previous World Cup, in 2019 in France, Sweden also finished third.

No goals were scored until the thirtieth minute. After a foul in the sixteen-meter area, Fridolina Rolfö used a penalty kick by flawlessly tapping the ball into the right corner. That penalty kick only came after the intervention of the VAR, which referee Cheryl Foster called aside. Kosovare Asllani scored the second Swedish goal after an hour on a pass from Stina Blackstenius.

Despite the loss, the Australian fans who were present in the stadium sang at the top afterwards. The Australian team is very popular in their own country. The semi-final, which Australia lost 1-3 to England, was watched by 11.5 million inhabitants. That is a large number for the country, which is home to a total of 25 million people.

England and Spain meet in the final on Sunday at 12.00 Dutch time at Stadium Australia in Sydney.