Australia and their pride could not bring down the Swedish wall, so the Nordics won the most unwanted game for some applicants, but at least they hung the bronze medal. A penalty goal in the first half paved the way, and yet another, in a counterattack, midway through the second half, certified Sweden’s triumph and local disappointment, which was tempered by the magnificent trajectory of the matildas throughout the tournament, further endorsed by the response from the fans, who packed every stadium in which Australia played.

2 Zecira Musovic, Magdalena Eriksson, Jonna Andersson, Amanda Ilestedt, Nathalie Björn, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Filippa Angeldahl, Elin Rubensson, Fridolina Rolfö, Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius 0 Mackenzie Arnold, Steph Catley, Clare Polkinghorne, Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Sam Kerr, and Mary Fowler goals 1-0 min. 29: Fridolina Rolfö. 2-0 min. 62: Kosovare Asllani. Referee cheryl foster Yellow cards Katrina Gorry (min. 45), Elin Rubensson (min. 88) and Lina Hurtig (min. 94)

It was an exercise in Swedish coolness against the Australian fervor, who yesterday ceded the colors to their rival, but did not lose an iota of faith, at least until Sweden’s second goal. From the beginning, the Australian team tried to make the game uncomfortable for their rivals, pressing hard in the Swedish field, with Kerr as a constant threat, but their rivals knew how to get away professionally and play patiently. The Australian push did not come to get closer to Musovic’s goal. The plants solved without problems any entanglement that was proposed in the vicinity of their area.

Little by little, Sweden imposed its football despite the Australian enthusiasm on the field and in the stands. In the 26th minute, the best attacking action of the Nordic team ended with a header against the crossbar by Rolfö, but the VAR rewound the action, and it returned to the entrance to the Blackstenius area, which Hunt touched from behind in the boot, reason enough for the action to lead to a penalty that Fridolina Rolfö converted into a shot that hit the post that Arnold could not reach.

It was the beginning of the end for Australia, which had no choice but to risk changing the direction the game was taking. He did not lack determination, but perhaps a bit of quality to be able to approach his opponent’s box with guarantees, which he knew how to manage his efforts to go to rest with an advantage. The areas were unprecedented in the last minutes in which Sweden knew how to cool the Australian ardor and was even able to increase the difference in a shot from the edge of the area that Arnold took, in the minutes of discount.

Australia came out again to tackle after the break. Kerr tried to threaten the Swedish goalkeeper in several actions, almost always frustrated by the defense, or by the inexperience of the local attackers, who, moreover, were losing steam as the minutes passed, and neglecting their defense as the game progressed , so in the 62nd minute, a Swedish counterattack ended in the second goal, which definitively closed the scoring. In a three-on-three game, Blackstenius did not control well in the area and lost his shooting angle, but expertly turned around, saw his captain Asllani enter the middle, and put the ball in for the unstoppable shot from the front. , which put an end to the resistance of the matildas.

From there to the end, the Australian impotence ran into the solvency of the Swedes, who did not go through too many hardships to stop the attacks, less and less sparkly from their rivals, who did not surrender, but had no real options to come back.

Sweden had never lost two consecutive games in a World Cup and will continue without doing so. Disappointment over the defeat against Spain is replaced by moderate joy at the third step of the podium at the Ocean World Cup. Something is something, despite the melancholy of what could have been and was not.