Sweden | Will Turkey now let Sweden into NATO? “Erdoğan is an unpredictable gentleman”

Sweden expects to get out of the NATO deadlock after the Turkish elections. Sweden’s foreign minister strongly denied reports that Sweden had abandoned the goal of becoming a NATO member this year.

Stockholm

in Sweden we are anxiously waiting to see how Turkey’s election result will affect the country’s NATO membership process.

He will continue as the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğanwho recently received congratulations from the Prime Minister of Sweden.

The congratulatory tweet had a reference to Sweden and Turkey’s NATO negotiations.

“Our common security is a priority for the future,” was written in the text published on the official Twitter account of the Swedish Prime Minister.

It was a reference to Sweden’s NATO goals, which Turkish President Erdoğan is still facing for the time being.

But will Erdoğan now let Sweden into NATO?

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who won the Turkish presidential election, came in front of his supporters accompanied by his wife Ermine after the election result was decided after midnight on Monday morning.

Swedish people experts consider it possible that Sweden’s NATO membership will be resolved relatively quickly so that Turkey would accept Sweden’s membership by the time of the NATO summit, i.e. in July at the latest.

But on the other hand, Erdoğan is seen as an unpredictable leader whose next steps are hard to predict.

“We have learned that Erdoğan is an unpredictable gentleman. In the end, he will make that decision, and he will make a decision based on calculations in which Sweden only plays a small role,” says the former Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt SVT’s morning program in the interview.

Researcher working at the Swedish National Defense Institute Marianna Serveta estimated in an interview with Swedish radio that with Erdoğan’s victory, Turkey will become an increasingly authoritarian country.

Turkish supporters of Erdoğan organized a rally in support of the president in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm in January.

In Swedish newspapers concerns have been raised that Turkey would further isolate itself from the West and NATO, which could complicate Sweden’s position on the NATO path.

Iltapäivälehti Expressen quotes the special editor of The Guardian magazine Patrick Wintourwhich by The solution to Sweden’s NATO membership will ultimately be found in the negotiations between the United States and Turkey.

According to Wintour, Swedish officials are pretending that there are genuine negotiations between Turkey and Sweden, when most people know that the bottom line is that the US must agree to sell arms to Turkey in order for Turkey to accept Sweden’s membership.

Turkey expert at the Swedish Foreign Policy Institute Paul Levin on the other hand, estimates that Sweden’s goal is starting to get busy. Sweden aims to become a NATO member at the latest at the NATO summit in Vilnius, which starts on July 12.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström has emphasized that the government’s goal of rapid membership is still valid.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara in January.

Last week in Sweden, however, a different kind of discussion also started, when a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported based on his sources, that Sweden would have already changed the timetable for NATO membership.

DN said that it had interviewed “political and military sources”, according to which Sweden’s new target schedule would be to become a member in April of next year, when the NATO summit will be held in Washington.

Foreign Minister Billström denied DN’s information.

According to Billström, Sweden’s goal is still to become a member by the Vilnius summit. The foreign minister hinted in a post on Twitter in the textthat bringing out other types of schedules might be related to a disinformation operation directed against Sweden.

At the same time, Billström told about the ongoing diplomatic effort for Sweden’s NATO membership.

Billström said that he will meet representatives of all 31 NATO member states in the coming weeks to gather support for Sweden’s NATO membership. Last Friday, he met, for example, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain by José Manuel Albares. On Tuesday, Billström will meet the US foreign minister by Anthony Blinkenwho is visiting Sweden.

And on Wednesday, he will continue his meetings in Oslo, where the NATO meeting will be held.

“The government has no other goal than Sweden’s NATO membership in connection with the Vilnius summit. In this serious security situation in which our country is, it is the government’s number one priority,” Billström wrote.