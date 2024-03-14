Stockholm (agencies)

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom announced that his country will not return Swedish children and adults from ISIS detention camps in northeastern Syria.

He said, in press statements: “The government will not work to ensure the transfer of Swedes and people with ties to Sweden who are in camps or detention centers in northeastern Syria to Sweden.”

He added: “Sweden does not have any legal duty to take action to return these people to Sweden, and this applies to women, children and men.”

More than 43,000 people are staying in the Al-Hawl Camp, which is run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), including Syrians, Iraqis, and foreigners from 45 countries, all of whom are ISIS members and their family members.

According to Billstrom, the Swedes in Al-Hawl were offered the opportunity to come to Sweden, but they repeatedly refused.

According to the minister, the repercussions of returning these people on the security situation in Sweden justify the decision not to return any of them.

He concluded: “We cannot rule out the possibility that adult Swedish nationals and people with ties to Sweden who are still in camps or detention centers in northeastern Syria will pose a threat to Sweden’s security if they return.”