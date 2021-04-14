Sweden When the refugees arrive in Stockholm, they meet the Finnish Tiia Ojala – HS followed the first day of the refugees in Sweden

Refugees have been stranded in camps due to a coronavirus pandemic, but the Biowei Kuol family arrived in Sweden after a long wait. On their first day in Sweden, they got help from Tiia Ojala from Finland.

Stockholm

Cold, so cold, says Khot Biowei Died and laughs on.

A cool spring breeze swings Biowei Kuol, 34, in a black jacket in Stockholm’s Hägersten district as he walks down the street with his family.

The family of seven is now taking its first steps in the Swedish Chamber. Until about a day ago, they were 7,000 miles away, in Nairobi, Kenya.