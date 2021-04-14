Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden When the refugees arrive in Stockholm, they meet the Finnish Tiia Ojala – HS followed the first day of the refugees in Sweden

by admin
April 14, 2021
in World
0

Refugees have been stranded in camps due to a coronavirus pandemic, but the Biowei Kuol family arrived in Sweden after a long wait. On their first day in Sweden, they got help from Tiia Ojala from Finland.

Stockholm

Cold, so cold, says Khot Biowei Died and laughs on.

A cool spring breeze swings Biowei Kuol, 34, in a black jacket in Stockholm’s Hägersten district as he walks down the street with his family.

The family of seven is now taking its first steps in the Swedish Chamber. Until about a day ago, they were 7,000 miles away, in Nairobi, Kenya.

.
#Sweden #refugees #arrive #Stockholm #meet #Finnish #Tiia #Ojala #day #refugees #Sweden

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The fight against flatulence in cows has been proposed to solve the problem of climate change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.