Sweden | What happens in a battery manufacturer’s factory? This is how Northvolt comments on mystery deaths

Swedish|Northvolt tells HS that according to the company’s own investigation, there is no evidence of exposure to dangerous substances.

Several accidents and deaths around battery manufacturer Northvolt’s factory in northern Sweden have raised questions about occupational safety.

During the current year, three people who worked at the Skellefteå factory have died outside of their shifts – so far without explanation. The deaths occurred in January, February and early June. Police investigates cases and their possible connection.

In early July, it was reported in the Swedish media that two of the company’s employees were exposed to chemical vapors and were taken to the hospital for further examinations. After the examinations, the patients were able to leave the hospital, says Northvolt SVTaccording to

Last year, two people died as a result of accidents at the factory: one from injuries sustained from an explosion in November, the other from falling on top of a heavy scaffolding in December, SVT tells.

Dagens Nyheter said at the beginning of July that a total of 26 accidents have occurred at Northvolt’s facilities since 2019.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper got Northvolt’s Nordic communications manager Matti Katajan caught by phone.

Communications manager Matti Kataja

According to Kataja, the company’s own investigations did not show any connection to the workplace in this year’s mysterious deaths.

“According to our own investigation and based on the investigations of the first two cases by the police, we have not found anything that would indicate that they were exposed to something like that,” says Kataja, referring to dangerous substances.

The dead worked in different parts of the factory and in different roles, says Kataja. One was a cleaner, another worked in part of the production process, the third was a maintenance technician.

Swedish the police informed in June, that according to the oral statement that emerged during the investigation, one of the persons may have been exposed to a “substance” at the workplace. The police announced that they are investigating whether this played a role in the case.

The police had not received a clear answer to the cause of death from the forensic examination. No crime is suspected, the police announced.

Trade union magazine Dagens Arbete however, said on Monday of last week that the cause of death investigations had been carried out without specifically looking for the chemicals in use at the Northvolt plant. According to the magazine, in the usual cause of death investigation, the body is not tested for substances processed at the factory.

On Friday, the police said that forensic doctors will conduct extended investigations into the matter. Told about it Dagens Arbete.

Northvolt’s Kataja tells HS that she will not speculate on the cause of death and she has no idea about it.

Juniper according to the factory, measures have been taken to mitigate risks related to occupational safety after last year’s accidental deaths.

Kataja later clarified by email that, among other things, risk assessments and work instructions have been updated and changes have been made to the physical work environment. New routines have been implemented, and all related equipment has been checked, Kataja writes.

In Swedish Northvolt has had difficulties in achieving production according to its capacity, says the economic newspaper The Financial Times (FT). The company needs to prove that it can “keep up” with its Asian competitors, says Northvolt’s CEO Peter Carlsson expresses to the magazine.

According to the company, the production capacity of the Skellefteå facility is 16 gigawatt hours, but according to FT, it only produced a fraction of this last year.

Carlsson declined to comment to the FT on exact production figures, but said that Northvolt will produce around one gigawatt hour this year if it manages to quintuple its current level by the end of the year.

The company should produce a “handful” of gigawatt hours next year, and the goal is to make the company profitable in 2026, FT says.

At the same time, the company is considering packing up its previous aggressive expansion plans, FT headlined. Factory projects in other countries may therefore be delayed.

Northvolt has collected a whopping 15 billion dollars in funding on a European scale. The company’s losses deepened to more than a billion dollars last year.

It has been hoped that Northvolt will emerge as a European challenger to the Chinese battery industry.

HS asked Northvolt’s Kataja via e-mail whether it is possible that the pressure to increase production has led to negligence in complying with safety measures.

“The company does not see a conflict between ambitious growth goals and a safe workplace. Safety always comes first,” answered Kataja.

When asked if the pressure to increase production quickly has any effect on accidents, the answer is one word long.

“No.”