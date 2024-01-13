The Swedish army and government recently issued warnings of war, calling for preparations for it.

Sweden regularly sends forces to peacekeeping operations, but this country, a candidate to join NATO since May 2022, has not participated in any armed conflict since the Napoleonic Wars, and most Swedes do not know anything about the facts of the war.

“There may be a war in Sweden,” Karl Oskar Bohlen, Minister of Civil Defense, said at a defense conference last Sunday, warning against any laxity in this area.

Days later, Michael Biden, the Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, put forward the same idea and showed burned and bombed homes in Ukraine. He asked, “Do you think this could be Sweden?” stressing that he was not just asking a simple question.

The army commander added that the Swedes “must prepare psychologically for war.”

In addition to its candidacy for NATO membership, Sweden signed an agreement at the beginning of December allowing the United States to use 17 military bases on its territory.

These warnings and statements received widespread comment in Sweden. Store groups reported an increase in purchases of items such as emergency radios, stoves and camping stoves.

Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democratic Party and former prime minister, said: “The situation is dangerous, but it is also important to make clear that war is not around the corner.”

Commentator Goran Greider, who leans left, wrote in an article that the real message is probably “Give us more money.”