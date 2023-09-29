IIn Sweden, the armed forces will in future support the police’s fight against criminal gangs in the country. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced this on Friday. Accordingly, the police and armed forces will be instructed by the government to examine what support could look like, and there should also be changes to the law that give the police the opportunity to request help. Kristersson met on Friday with the national police chief and the army commander.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg. Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

In view of the escalating violence, Kristersson had already said in a televised speech the evening before that he could not emphasize enough how serious the situation was. “Sweden has never seen anything like this before.” There is nothing like this in any other European country.

Sweden has been terrorized by gang violence for years, but the situation has never been as bad as in the past few weeks. Shootings and explosions occur almost daily. This month alone, twelve people have been shot or killed in explosions – as of Friday afternoon. That’s why we’re now talking about “black September”. On Thursday night alone, three people died within twelve hours. Including a woman in an explosion in Uppsala – apparently only because she lived near someone who is said to be on one of the gangs’ death lists.

Videos from the crime scene in Uppsala show a scene like a war zone: part of the building is missing, parts of the facade are hanging down, splinters are on the ground, surrounding buildings are damaged. “The situation has reached a level that we have never seen before,” said the head of the Uppsala police special operation, Catarina Bowall. Central Sweden police intelligence chief Jale Poljarevius said there were “no signs” the violence would stop soon. “We have to expect that things will get worse before they get better.” The situation in the country has not been so dangerous since 1945.



Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson during his televised speech on Thursday

:



Image: AFP



Prime Minister Kristersson of the Moderate Coalition Party now said that people from socially disadvantaged areas were most affected. Parents there lived in fear that their children would be attracted to the gangs’ money, watches and cars. In fact, most of the shootings and explosions occur in heavily immigrant neighborhoods; A large proportion of the gang members are immigrants or children of immigrants.







Sweden’s government has announced a “change of direction” not only in migration and refugee policy, but also in the criminal area. In the political discussion, the immigration policy of the past decades is almost unanimously described as “naive”. Tougher penalties and expanded police powers are now planned. But all of this will take time. There will be youth prisons from around 2026 – the initial plan was from 2028.