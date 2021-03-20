Swedish companies wanted to produce the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

Thus, the head of the Vinnova department, Lars Hammarström, noted that the company has the opportunity to produce the drug, but the production will face some challenges. Among them is the lack of capacity for large-scale production of vaccinations.

At the same time, Ali Mirazimi, a professor and an expert on vaccines at the Karolinska Institute, believes that all existing vaccines should be used in the world. According to him, if Sputnik V is made in Europe, it will increase the transparency of production and the possibility of control.

Earlier in Berlin, the timing of the approval of the Russian drug in the European Union was called. According to experts, this may happen in two months, that is, in mid-May.