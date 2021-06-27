Not all playoffs have a clear favorite. Some promise to be contested until the last minute, among them the one that will face Sweden with Ukraine. The Swedes, a priori, have a certain advantage, but the team led by Shevchenko is very capable of solving the match.
Where is the Sweden – Ukraine? The match will be held at Hampden Park, Glasgow’s stadium with a capacity for 52,500 spectators.
When and what time is Sweden – Ukraine? Tuesday, June 29. The match will be played in Spain at 9:00 p.m. In Mexico City and the center of the United States it will be 2:00 pm; in Argentina at 4:00 p.m.
On which television channel can I watch Sweden – Ukraine? In Spain it can be seen through Telecinco. In Argentina and Chile it may be followed by TNT and DIRECTV Sports. In Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports. In Bolivia by Tigo Sports. In Mexico they will do it for Sky HD. In the United States, it will be broadcast on ESPN, Univisión and TUDN.
Where can I stream the Sweden – Ukraine? In Spain it will be broadcast online through the platform My TV. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. In Mexico via Blu To Go Video Everywhere. In the United States on ESPN Play.
What was the last result between Sweden and Ukraine? The last meeting between the two teams was played at Euro 2012. The Ukrainians won with two goals from Shevchenko, their current coach. Ibrahimovic scored the Swedish goal.
Italy
Sweden has advanced to the round of 16 as group winners. The Swedes drew against Spain and beat both the Czech Republic and Poland. They have achieved seven points and are leaders, above Spain, which has finished in second position.
Kulusevski, who before the first game tested positive for covid-19, could start again next Tuesday. The footballer is now fully recovered from the illness and available to his coach. The Juventus footballer is one of the great stars of his national team.
Marcus Danielson, Mikael Lustig and Mats Olsson, players from Sweden, are warned. If they see a yellow card, they will not be able to play the quarterfinals. There, in case of passing, England or Germany awaits them.
Ukraine
Ukraine has reached the round of 16 as one of the best thirds. The team led by Shevchenko only beat Macedonia. They lost to the Netherlands and to Austria, who have already been eliminated from the tournament.
Ukraine has already broken a record, never made it past the group stage. They don’t want to stop there. They hope not to fall in the round of 16 and reach the quarterfinals.
Mykola Shaparenko and Sergii Sydorchuk are the players warned for the quarterfinals.
Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Danielsson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Olson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Kulusevski and Isak.
Ukraine: Bushchan; Karaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Sydorchuk ;, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk and Malinovskiy.
Ukraine is a fierce team that will put a lot of grace and sacrifice on the pitch, but Sweden has more quality and good football always prevails.
