The Women’s World Cup is on fire. The Spanish team has managed to get into the first final in its history after beating one of the favourites, Sweden, 2-1. The soccer players from northern Europe ended the match very angry with the refereeing, as they considered that one of Spain’s goals was offside because they blocked their goalkeeper’s view.
Despite this, Sweden is still alive in this competition, they have to play third and fourth place against Australia, a very powerful team that lost to England 3-1 in the semi-finals. Here is everything you need to know about this meeting:
City: Birsbane, Australia
Stadium: Birsbane Stadium
Date: Saturday August 19
Schedule: 10:00 in Spain, 02:00 in Mexico, 05:00 in Argentina
Television channel: RTVE
live streaming: Directv Sports
live streaming: FOX Sports, Fubotv
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Spain
|
2-1D
|
world
|
Japan
|
1-2V
|
world
|
USA
|
0-0
|
world
|
Argentina
|
0-2
|
world
|
Italy
|
5-0
|
world
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
England
|
1-3 D
|
world
|
France
|
0-0
|
world
|
Denmark
|
2-0V
|
world
|
Canada
|
0-4V
|
world
|
Nigeria
|
2-3V
|
world
For this match, no injury has been reported by either of the two teams. The two teams will be able to count on all their forces to look for that bronze medal that whatever happens, they will know it little by little.
Sweden: Falk, Lennartson Ilestedt, Eriksson, Sandberg, Jakobsson, Bennison, Janogy, Seger, Schough, Blomqvist
Australia: Mackenzie Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Satin, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Van Egmond, Fowler
Sweden 2-1 Australia
