Sweden | Violent flooding in Västerås: the town hall is protected, allotment garden cottages are in danger of drifting into the river

The floods have hit central Sweden the worst.

The powerful ones the rains have caused extensive flooding, especially in central Sweden.

Several Swedish media, such as Dagens Nyheter (DN) and the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT.

Rainwater drains flooded as a result of heavy rains in the municipalities of Sala and Heby, for example.

The worst heavy rains have mainly come to those parts of the country that have already suffered from floods before. The worst floods have hit Västmanland, Taalainmaa, Gävleborg and Uppsala counties.

in Västerås again, on Saturday, the town hall was protected by building barriers so that the water masses of the Svartån river would not reach the building. Västerås is located about 100 kilometers northwest of Stockholm.

An engineer working in the city of Västerås Johan Alhström tells SVT that he has not seen Svartån flood in a similar way for decades.

By Saturday afternoon, it appeared that the flood had reached its peak. Ahlström nodded and warned that the situation was not over yet, but that precautions would be continued until further notice.

In Västerås, for example, Skultuna’s unauthorized landfill is located, which must also be protected by barriers.

“Otherwise the whole landfill can drift into Svartån”. Ahlstrom said.

Sight The Biskopsängen area of ​​Västerås was, if possible, even more depressing than the town hall. The floodwaters had risen inside an estimated sixty garden cottages.

One of the cottagers, Camilla Angermundtold SVT that he woke up at five in the morning to find that floodwater covered the floor.

“We have tried to get the water out of the cabins, but it seems that the floodwater is only flowing stronger,” said Angermund.

The flood water has also brought garbage and tree branches to the area.

Biskopsängen’s in the allotment garden, there is now a fear that the cottages will drift into Svartån with the floods.

“The risk is high, because when the flood waters recede, the land is in danger of collapsing or settling,” said Johan Ahlström.

The Swedish Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology SMHI has issued warnings about strong flood flows. The warnings are valid until Tuesday.

