Sweden | Ulf Kristersson’s secretary of state, who secretly fished eels, leaves his post

According to the media, a new preliminary investigation has been launched against PM Nilsson, who was sentenced to daily fines for poaching, for violating the species protection decree.

Not allowed the prime minister of Sweden who fished eels by Ulf Kristersson Secretary of State PM Nilsson has said that he will leave his position. He tells about it on Facebook.

Nilsson says that he has already apologized for the eel fishing that happened a year and a half ago and the related trips.

Nilsson was recently sentenced to daily fines for eel poaching. He says he has already paid the fines.

“I understand how inappropriate it was to fish for eels without a permit,” he writes.

He has previously admitted to lying to the police that the eel claws were not his. A few days later, he repented and contacted the police.

Last days several media have reported on the new preliminary investigation against Nilsson, which concerns the violation of the species protection decree.

“I have now read in the media that I have also been charged with violating the Species Protection Ordinance, an important law aimed at preventing trade in protected species,” Nilsson writes.

He says that he himself does not know what the announcement is about. In addition, he emphasizes that he would not get this information from the police, because he would be the subject of an investigation if the information about the criminal report is true.

The news agency TT has been in contact with the police, but the police have not confirmed that Nilsson is part of the investigation.

Prime minister Kristersson says he understands his state secretary’s decision, but says he is sorry that Nilsson is leaving his inner circle.

“Of course, I find it sad that this situation has arisen, but I understand his decision,” Kristersson commented in writing to news agency TT.

“Nilsson has been a valued employee in the team and a very competent person. We will miss him,” the Prime Minister continued.

TT has also requested a comment from the legal policy speaker of the Social Democrats from Ardalan Shekarab.

The opposition had demanded the resignation of PM Nilsson because of the eel scandal. The Social Democrats have also filed complaints with the Diet’s Constitutional Law Committee about both Nilsson’s trips and Kristersson’s in order to get an explanation of the state secretary’s employment relationship and the progress of the security clearance.

“Basically, we are reacting to the state secretary lying to the authorities,” Shekarabi said.