The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Western military alliance, holds its 2023 summit with the Ukraine war as the basis of its discussions, as in 2022, but with new developments resulting from the more than 500 days of conflict, a milestone reached last week.

The meeting will be held in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania, this Tuesday (11) and Wednesday (12). Below are the main points to be discussed:

End of Turkish soap: green light for Sweden

This Monday (10th), the eve of the opening of the summit, Turkey put an end to a months-long soap opera and finally gave approval for Sweden’s entry into NATO.

Last year, Sweden and Finland decided to give up decades of military neutrality and applied to join the alliance after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Erdogan has positioned himself against the membership of the two Nordic countries, claiming that both harbor members of groups that Ankara considers terrorists.

The country’s approval was necessary because new members of NATO are only accepted when there is a unanimous decision among the countries that are already part of it. Helsinki and Stockholm made concessions to overcome Turkish resistance and Finland finally joined the alliance in April, but the Swedes were still on hold.

A positive sign had occurred last week, when a Swedish court sentenced a man linked to a Kurdish organization, which Ankara, the United States and the European Union consider a terrorist, to four and a half years in prison and subsequent expulsion from the country.

However, days before, the Turkish government had been furious with the Swedish authorization for a protest in which a copy of the Koran was burned in front of a mosque in Stockholm.

Also, at the last minute, the Turkish president made another demand. “First, let’s make way for Turkey [ingressar] in the European Union, then we will make way for Sweden [na OTAN]just as we paved the way for Finland,” Erdogan told a news conference on Monday.

“Turkey has been waiting at the gates of the European Union for over 50 years. […] Almost all NATO member countries are European member countries”, he argued.

Turkish blackmail has generated unease among other members of the alliance. “Sweden meets all requirements for NATO membership. the other question [entrada da Turquia na UE] it is a subject that is unrelated. And that’s why I don’t think it should be seen as a related issue,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We believe these are separate issues. We have long supported Turkey’s aspiration to join the EU, but it is a separate issue from Sweden’s NATO membership,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told his daily news conference.

Everything indicated that the stalemate would continue, but on Monday night (Vilnius time), the secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said in a press conference that Erdogan had finally accepted to forward to the Turkish parliament the proposal to allow the entry from Sweden.

The Norwegian politician made the announcement after a meeting with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. With that, the last barrier seems to have been overcome: last week, the Hungarian government, which had also opposed Sweden’s accession, had already manifested a change of position.

Entrance of Ukraine still far away

The case of Ukraine is even more complicated than the Swedish one. NATO stipulates that any aggression against a member country is an aggression against the entire alliance, which would require it to directly enter the war against Russia if the Ukrainians joined the organization, sending troops, contrary to the current model, in which NATO helps Kiev with military equipment, intelligence, humanitarian and financially, but does not send troops.

Afraid of the unpredictability of a direct confrontation with the second largest military power on the planet, many NATO members do not agree with the Ukrainian entry at this time.

“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO on whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family right now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” US President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN.

“For example, if this is done, then, you know – and I reiterate – we are determined to defend every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment we all make, no matter what. if a war [envolvendo um país-membro] is happening, so we’re all at war. We’ll be at war with Russia if that’s the case

[entrada da Ucrânia]”, justified Biden.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will personally attend the NATO summit in Vilnius and Stoltenberg said on Monday the allies would look into the possibility of reducing the country’s accession process from two to a single stage at the meeting in Lithuania. However, as long as the war with Russia continues, Kiev’s chances of joining remain slim.

Regardless, one of the topics to be discussed in Vilnius will be security guarantees for post-conflict Ukraine – that is, even if the country does not join NATO immediately afterwards, how would the alliance help Ukrainians militarily and financially to prepare for NATO? possibility of further Russian attacks.

More military spending

Another consequence generated by the war in Ukraine is that NATO must outline its first post-Cold War defense plans, in case of Russian aggression against the members of the alliance.

For this, an agreement must be defined for all member countries to reach 2% of GDP in defense spending, a target that had been set in 2014 to be achieved in a decade. Now, this minimum percentage would become mandatory. According to information from Reuters, only 11 of the 31 countries in the alliance meet this level.

Still, an arms race, spurred mainly by the war in Ukraine and tensions in East Asia, appears to be under way: military spending around the world has reached a new record in the annual survey carried out by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute ( Sipri), released in April.

The 2022 figures indicated that global military spending increased by 3.7% in real terms in 2022 and reached US$ 2.24 trillion, the highest ever indicated in the Sipri survey. (With EFE Agency)