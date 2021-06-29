90 ‘+ 11’



Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Artem Besedin because of an injury.



90 ‘+ 11’



Substitution, Sweden. Filip Helander replaces Kristoffer Olsson.



90 ‘+ 9’



Marcus Danielson (Sweden) received a red card.



90 ‘+ 9’



VAR Decision: Marcus Danielson (Sweden) Red Card is revoked.



90 ‘+ 8’



Marcus Danielson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



90 ‘+ 8’



Foul by Marcus Danielson (Sweden).



90 ‘+ 8’



Artem Besedin (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



90 ‘+ 7’



Substitution, Sweden. Viktor Claesson replaces Sebastian Larsson.



90 ‘+ 7’



Substitution, Sweden. Marcus Berg replaces Alexander Isak.



90 ‘+ 7’



Substitution, Sweden. Robin Quaison replaces Dejan Kulusevski.



90 ‘+ 5’



Substitution, Ukraine. Yevhenii Makarenko replaces Taras Stepanenko.



90 ‘+ 1’



Injury time for the first half begins Sweden 1, Ukraine 1.



90 ‘+ 1’



Substitution, Ukraine. Artem Besedin replaces Roman Yaremchuk.



90 ‘+ 3’



Final second half, Sweden 1, Ukraine 1.



90 ‘+ 1’



Offside, Ukraine. Mykola Matvienko tried a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko was caught offside.



89 ‘



Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.



89 ‘



Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.



89 ‘



Offside, Ukraine. Taras Stepanenko tried a through ball but Ruslan Malinovskiy was caught offside.



85 ‘



Emil Forsberg (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



85 ‘



Foul by Emil Forsberg (Sweden).



85 ‘



Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



83 ‘



Substitution, Sweden. Emil Krafth replaces Carl Mikael Lustig.



83 ‘



Substitution, Sweden. Pierre Bengtsson replaces Ludwig Augustinsson because of an injury.



79 ‘



Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.



79 ‘



Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).



79 ‘



Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.



77 ‘



Carl Mikael Lustig (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.



77 ‘



Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine).



75 ‘



Attempt blocked. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavaev.



73 ‘



Offside, Sweden. Robin Olsen tried a through ball but Dejan Kulusevski was caught offside.



69 ‘



Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



69 ‘



Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).



69 ‘



Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



69 ‘



Emil Forsberg (Sweden) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf.



67 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Roman Yaremchuk.



66 ‘



Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Georgi Bushchan.



66 ‘



Shot stopped to the left square. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.



66 ‘



Corner, Sweden. Corner committed by Serhiy Sydorchuk.



65 ‘



Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



65 ‘



Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine).



61 ‘



Substitution, Ukraine. Ruslan Malinovskiy replaces Mykola Shaparenko.



60 ‘



Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.



56 ‘



Emil Forsberg (Sweden) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Alexander Isak following a fast break.



55 ‘



Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine) hits the right post with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.



54 ‘



Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.



53 ‘



Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.



Second half begins Sweden 1, Ukraine 1.



45 ‘+ 1’



Final first half, Sweden 1, Ukraine 1.



43 ‘



Gooooool! Sweden 1, Ukraine 1. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



3. 4′



Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).



3. 4′



Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



32 ‘



Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from the left side of the box goes too high after a free kick.



32 ‘



Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko with a cross following a set piece.



31 ‘



Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.



31 ‘



Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).



30 ‘



Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Georgi Bushchan.



30 ‘



Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



29 ‘



Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine).



29 ‘



Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



27 ‘



Gooooool! Sweden 0, Ukraine 1. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box.



25 ‘



Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



25 ‘



Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).



19 ‘



Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses the ball from the right side of the goal. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.



18 ‘



Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) header from the center of the box is too high.



13 ‘



Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Taras Stepanenko.



12 ‘



Offside, Ukraine. Georgi Bushchan tried a through ball but Andriy Yarmolenko was caught offside.



eleven’



Attempt stopped low to the left. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.



9 ‘



Attempt missed. Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.



7 ‘



Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Taras Stepanenko.



7 ‘



Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.



7 ‘



Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

