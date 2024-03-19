Sweden | Two were arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack on Stockholm's parliament building

According to the newspaper's information, the motive of the suspects to attack the parliament building was revenge for the recent burning of Korans in Sweden.

Two a man was arrested on Tuesday in Germany on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack on the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm. The German Federal Prosecutor's Office and several Swedish and German media are reporting on the matter.

The arrests were made on Tuesday morning in Gera in the state of Thuringia in eastern Germany.

German newspaper Der Spiegel says that the suspects are Afghan citizens with ties to a group considered to be the Afghan wing of the terrorist organization ISIS. According to the news, the suspected plans are believed to be linked to extreme Islamism.

One suspect is 30 years old and the other is 23 years old. According to the newspaper's information, the suspects had planned to attack the parliament building with firearms as revenge for the recent Koran burnings in Sweden.

Prosecutor according to the arrest warrant, the duo had searched the area surrounding the parliament building and tried to get firearms, but failed. The men are suspected of planning to open fire on the police and other people either in the parliament building or in its vicinity.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheterin according to the Swedish security police Säpo did not comment on the case to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second case that has come to light in Germany, where it is suspected of planning a terrorist attack against Sweden. In September, two Syrian brothers were convicted of planning a bomb attack on a church in Sweden.