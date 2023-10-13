Friday, October 13, 2023
Sweden | Two people were shot in a residential building south of Stockholm, there were also children in the apartment

October 13, 2023
Sweden | Two people were shot in a residential building south of Stockholm, there were also children in the apartment

The police are investigating whether the shooting is connected to previous violence in Stockholm and Uppsala.

In Tullinge On the south side of Stockholm, two people have been shot inside a residential building. The police spokeswoman did not elaborate on the condition of those injured in the shooting.

Several children were also inside the apartment when the shooting happened, but they survived the situation without physical injuries.

Police spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl said that he is not going to tell more about the condition of the two wounded.

Wikdahl did not comment on whether any arrests have been made because of the shootings. The alarm about the shooting had come in the night at 1:25 a.m. local time.

Police to find out if the shooting is connected to previous violence in Stockholm and Uppsala.

The night before Thursday, a parent died in a shooting at the home of a family with children in Västberga in the southern part of Stockholm. Another wounded parent was taken to the hospital from the scene of the shooting.

See also  Weather | The storm brings bad or very bad driving weather to a large part of Finland

One child was also injured in the apartment, but his injuries are described as minor. It is unclear if the child had suffered gunshot wounds.

