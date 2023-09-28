Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Sweden | Two people were injured in a shooting near Stockholm, a young man was shot dead just hours earlier

September 27, 2023
Police are investigating a possible connection between the shootings.

Two one person has been injured in a shooting near Stockholm, reported the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT, Expressen and Aftonbladet. The shooting took place in Jordbro’s residential area in Haningen, a good 20 kilometers south of the center of Stockholm.

The police received a report of loud shots shortly before midnight Swedish time. Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

“One of the persons has been injured very seriously and the other slightly,” said the police spokesperson Per Fahlström for Swedish media.

The police are investigating the matter as attempted murder. The search for the perpetrator or perpetrators is ongoing.

Previously on Wednesday evening, one person was shot dead at the Mälarhöjden sports field in the southern part of Stockholm. According to Swedish newspapers, the police are investigating possible connections between the shootings.

Expressen says that the young man who was shot earlier on Wednesday was a well-known rapper. At the time of the incident, there were many children and young people on the sports field in Mälarhöjden, who ran away after hearing the shots, SVT reported, among others.

SWEDEN has been gripped by an extraordinary wave of violence in recent months. For example, there have been several shootings in Stockholm and Uppsala in recent weeks.

The increase in violence is linked to the criminal gangs operating in Sweden and their internal and mutual conflicts.

