Sweden | Two explosions at night in municipalities located northwest of Stockholm

The explosions took place in the municipalities of Upplands-Bro and Upplands Väsby.

in Sweden On the northwest side of Stockholm, there were two explosions on the night before Sunday, says, among other things, the Swedish Broadcasting Company SVT.

The explosions took place in Upplands-Bro and Upplands Väsby municipalities in Stockholm County.

The police first received a report about the explosion in Upplands-Bro a little after two in the morning local time on the night between Saturday and Sunday, says SVT. The explosion happened in the stairwell of an apartment building.

The announcement of the explosion in Upplands Väsby came around four in the morning local time. The explosion had also occurred in the stairwell of an apartment building.

No one was injured in the explosions, says SVT. The local police are investigating whether the events are connected.

Sweden has recently experienced an extraordinary wave of violence, with several explosions and shootings taking place in the country. The police suspect that at least some of the cases are related to territorial battles and revenge attacks by two criminal gangs competing for the drug market.

Explosions have occurred especially in Stockholm, but at least also in Uppsala, Gothenburg and Älmhult. On Saturday a minor boy was shot dead In Skogås, south of Stockholm. On the night before Friday, an explosion occurred in the suburb of Akalla in Stockholm.