Solna / Sweden – It is a barbaric act that is now apparently in the contemplative Sweden has occurred. Like the newspaper “Aftonbladet” reported to be two minors teenager assaulted, tortured and raped. The two alleged ones Perpetrator should therefore also have tried to kill the two. Apparently they buried the teenagers in a cemetery even though both were still alive.

Sweden: teenagers tortured and raped in cemetery – passer-by observes cruel act

As “Aftonbladet” reports further, the act should be on one graveyard in the Swedish Solna have occurred. The two victims should therefore be two boys. How old they are has not yet been officially confirmed. But Swedish media speculate that the two boys are older than 15 years old. The martyrdom the boy is said to have taken his run in the city center on Saturday evening around 11 p.m. As the paper further reports, the two are said to have been approached by a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old. Both apparently wanted to sell drugs to the underage boys, but the teenagers refused.

What follows then leaves you speechless. As “Aftonbladet” reports, the two attackers are supposed to be theirs Victim to the nearby graveyard have forced. The martyrdom of the two boys is said to have lasted around ten hours, and both are said to have been mistreated, tortured and raped for hours. The paper reports, among other things, about cuts on the legs and “other uses of violence”. But that’s not all, the two men apparently buried their victims alive. In “Graves “who have favourited the two teenager had to dig themselves according to “Aftonbladet”.

Sweden: teenagers mistreated and raped in cemetery – police arrest suspected perpetrators

Just before nine a.m. Sunday morning (23.8.) Should be an attentive stroller the Raid have noticed in the cemetery that the two teenagers were immediately rescued from their “graves” and taken to a hospital. The commented on their current state of health police not yet, but the two teenagers are “approachable”.

The two alleged perpetrators were arrested and are now being investigated. Although the two deny any involvement in the crime, according to the Swedish newspaper “Expressen”, according to the police proofs a Perpetration of the two underpin. Both men are said to have multiple criminal records.

