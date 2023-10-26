Sweden | TV4: Salwan Momika, who burned Korans, is deported from Sweden

The Finnish Immigration Service also imposed a five-year ban on returning to Sweden for Momika.

in Sweden Having burned Korans Salwan Momika the residence permit will not be extended, the Swedish Immigration Service confirms to the Swede for the TV4 channel.

According to the decision of the Finnish Immigration Service, Momika will be deported from the country. Momika is a citizen of Iraq.

The temporary residence permit issued by the Finnish Immigration Service is set to expire on April 16 next year.

According to the agency, in addition to deportation, Momika has a five-year ban on returning to Sweden.

Several Muslim countries have condemned Sweden for burning the Koran.

Momika has told Swedish radio that she plans to appeal the decision.