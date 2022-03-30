Thursday, March 31, 2022
Sweden TV4: Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace at the beginning of March were equipped with nuclear weapons

March 30, 2022
in World Europe
The airspace violation took place east of Gotland over the sea on 2 March, when Finland and Sweden held a joint exercise in the area.

30.3. 18:55

Swedish Russian military planes carrying nuclear weapons that violated airspace in early March, sources tell Swedish television channel To TV4.

Four Russian planes were involved in the airspace violation on March 2. According to TV4 sources, two of the machines would be equipped with nuclear weapons.

The purpose of the action was intimidation, sources tell the television channel.

The Swedish Defense Forces did not comment on TV4’s data.

Airspace violation took place on the east side of Gotland above the sea on 2 March. The offense was committed by two Russian Su-27 fighter jets and two Russian Su-24 assault planes.

The airspace violation took place on the same day as Finland and Sweden organized a joint exercise in the sea area west of Gotland.

